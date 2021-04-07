Brad Pitt and Brioni collaborate on capsule collection – WWD





MILAN- Brioni takes her collaboration with Brad Pitt a step further. The Italian men’s clothing company unveils a capsule collection created with the American actor and producer, who has long worn Brioni on the red carpet and has been the brand’s ambassador since 2019. This is the first time that Brioni has partnered with an ambassador on a capsule collection. Called BP Signature, the collection in a soft color palette and soft fabrics includes seven styles, including a two-button suit; a long-sleeved cashmere polo shirt that is light as a feather; a cashmere sports jacket; an unlined car coat and a velor evening jacket with matching wool pants and a fine cotton evening shirt. Prices range from 550 euros for the cotton tuxedo shirt and 2,100 euros for the woolen car coat to 3,900 euros for the silk velvet tuxedo jacket and 4,100 euros for the formal wool suit. The BP Signature evening pieces are inspired by the outfit Pitt wore when he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” in 2020. In the more formal look, the jacket is relaxed and slightly longer with slightly wider lapels. Pitt has designed an exclusive label with his signature, which will be featured inside every item in the collection. The looks reflect the laid back style of Pitt and Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni’s design director, said working with the actor “was a chance to design something comfortable, easy and flexible without sacrificing style or sophistication,” and to offer an interesting game of textures. The designer emphasized the versatility of the collection, while “leaving enough room for the Brioni man to make his own statement in the way he is worn.” The BP Signature collection is available in Brioni stores and on its e-commerce and at select retailers around the world. The Kering-owned label first brought in Pitt to showcase its advertising campaign in January 2020, marking celebrations for the company’s 75th anniversary. Last month, the brand unveiled images from Pitt’s third campaign, wearing Brioni’s spring 2021 collection. Pitt succeeded fellow Hollywood legends Pierce Brosnan, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson in the role. Kering, then known as PPR, acquired Brioni in 2011 from the descendants of the company’s founders, Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos