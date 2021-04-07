Backlash after Pakistani PM links rape to the way women dress





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani human rights activists have accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of “puzzling ignorance” after the former playboy cricketer blamed the way women dress for an increase in cases of rape. In a weekend live television interview, the Oxford-educated Khan said an increase in rape indicated “the consequences in any society where vulgarity is on the rise.” Publicity Publicity “Incidents of rape of women … (have) actually increased very rapidly in society,” he said. He advised women to cover up to avoid temptation. “This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the will to avoid it,” he said, using a term that can refer to modesty or segregation. of the sexes. READ: Pakistani court sentences 2 men to death in road rape case Publicity Publicity Hundreds of people signed a statement circulating online Wednesday (April 7) calling Khan’s comments “factually inaccurate, insensitive and dangerous”. “The fault lies solely with the rapist and the system that empowers the rapist, including a culture fostered by statements such as those made by (Khan),” the statement said. Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, an independent rights watchdog, said on Tuesday it was “appalled” by the comments. “Not only does this betray a bewildering ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also throws the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young people children to victims of honor killings, ”he said. . Publicity Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 19, 2020 (Photo: Reuters / Mohammad Ismail) Pakistan is a deeply conservative country where victims of sexual abuse are often viewed with suspicion and criminal complaints are rarely seriously investigated. Much of the country lives under a code of “honor” where women who “shame” families can be victims of violence or murder. It consistently ranks among the worst places in the world for gender equality. Protests across the country erupted last year when a police chief berated a gang rape victim for driving at night without a male companion. The Franco-Pakistani mother was assaulted in front of her children on the side of a highway after her car ran out of gasoline. Last year, Khan was also criticized after another television appearance where he failed to challenge a Muslim cleric’s insistence that COVID-19 had been unleashed due to the wrongdoing of the women. The latest controversy comes as organizers of the International Women’s Day marches battle what they have called a coordinated disinformation campaign, including doctored images and videos being disseminated online. READ: Province of Pakistan bans invasive testing for rape victims This has led to accusations of blasphemy – an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan where allegations had previously led to mobs attacking people. The organizers of the annual rally called on the prime minister to intervene. When appearing on weekend television, Khan also blamed divorce rates in Britain on the ‘sex, drugs and rock and roll’ culture that began in the 1970s, when the twice divorced Khan. , was gaining a reputation in London as a playboy.

