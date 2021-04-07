Senior Womenswear Designer job at Qasimi





We are looking for a senior womenswear designer who can liaise with the Design and Creative Director and translate their ideas into desirable womenswear pieces, to form a cohesive collection. The collections for women and men are presented together and therefore are directly related, which means that the role would require working closely with and potentially on the collection for men simultaneously, if the opportunity arises. The role also requires light management skills and excellent planning skills to meet deadlines and

avoid delays. This position is based at our head office at Tottenham Court Road, central London. To apply, applicants must be eligible to live and work in the UK. Job requirements: a BA or MA degree in fashion design (or equivalent)

a minimum of 4 to 6 years of experience working in a high-end design studio

strong creative research and design ideas

good management and planning methods

experience in fabric selection, fittings, proto development and artwork development

excellent knowledge of fabrics

advanced management of CAD programs

excellent level of organizational skills We are looking for an enthusiastic, creative and well organized designer who will fit into studio life with previous experience in a similar working environment.We are looking for someone who is visual and strong in research and design, with an eye for trends current trends and a keen awareness of the fashion, film and art scenes. The candidate must master: Design, research and development in 2 and 3 dimensions

design by hand and on a computer

CAD cutting and model

communicate with factories and suppliers. Main Responsibilities: research: use primary and secondary sources to enrich the collection and inspire the lead designer and creative director

design: in all categories

fittings: 1st and 2nd proto fittings and SMS and PPS fittings

fabric: selection and attribution

development: works of art for embroidery; impressions; fabric developments.

interdepartmental communication: working closely with PD to ensure a smooth handover to factories and suppliers

