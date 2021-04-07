All dressed up with (maybe) a place to go: RaeLynn’s Prom Pop-ups in Carmel, Martinsville gives teens a reason to celebrate

Suggest a correction
CARMEL, Ind. – Last November, the RaeLynns store celebrated its 12th anniversary. It all started with a location in Greenwood, then another in Carmel. But owning a small business is always a bit of a roller coaster.
First, they went out of business in Greenwood and focused only on Carmel for the past two years – until the pandemic changed everything. They closed their doors and went to all online sales and possibly one-on-one appointments when local mandates permitted.
But now, the traditional RaeLynns shopping experience is back at least for a little while thanks to pop-ups like the one we were visiting today at Clay Terrace in Carmel.
Once the manufacturers started shutting down and then the promises started being canceled and we were forced to stay at home and close the storefront, everything hit us so hard, recalled Nikita Klotzsche, operations manager. and buyer of RaeLynn.
Special occasion boutiques have been one of the many industries hit hard over the past year.
Now – there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Or maybe it’s a disco ball.
The world is tired of staying at home, Klotzsche said. The world is ready to celebrate.
And when the women are ready to get dressed, RaeLynns is there to help with their limited-time pop-ups at Celebrations Boutique in Martinsville and here at Clay Terrace. [in the space between Sur La Table and Sola].
We do everything from boutique womenswear and casual wear, semi-formal and short formal dresses, guests to wedding dresses, she said.
They have hundreds of options, including dresses from some of the hottest prom designers like Ellie Wilde, Faviana, Blush, and Johnathan Kayne.
And we’re the only Sherri Hill retailer in the Indianapolis area, she added. All of our girls love our Sherri Hill dresses.
You can shop during normal business hours or for a more personalized experience, arrange a private one-on-one meeting.
Mondays [and] Tuesdays we’re technically closed, but if you email us we can make appointments, Klotzsche noted. Like today, I have appointments all day.
And everyone wants to jump into the hottest trends.
Flowers, sequins, sequins, my kind of dresses, Klotzsche said. I noticed that last weekend the girls were sort of moving away from ball gowns and A lines and wanted more mermaids or bodycon dresses.
And she says favorite traditional colors are still going strong this year.
The classics are red and black, royal blue is a really great color and emerald green, she noted.
Then complete your look with shoes and accessories.
We have bracelets, earrings, necklaces. We have belts, headbands. We literally have everything to dress you from head to toe, she says.
Several clients have told Klotzsche that their high schools are planning to have one even though it is small.
The others don’t really care, she explained. They’re going to do it at home with their friends and have some kind of fun because they missed the opportunity last year and no one is willing to risk this opportunity again.
Because the older we get, the less we dress. We all know that! Klotzsche said with a smile.
Four things you should know about RaeLynn’s:
For more information on RaeLynns, check out their website by clicking here. You can also connect with them on social networks via Facebook and Instagram.
