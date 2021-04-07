Men’s fashion becomes classic for spring





Peter Gudrunas never expected to star in a fashion editorial. Frankly, it’s all a mystery to me, says the glassblower of her recent stint in the moonlight as a model. I live in the sticks and am over 70 years old. Fashion editor Nadia Pizzimenti, who contributed to Fashion Style Advisors, first spotted him as part of a campaign for Toronto clothing retailer and brand 100% Silk. Gudrunas has spent the last 45 years running Sirius glassware, his workshop in Gasline, Ontario, where he creates colorful vases, plates, bowls and mugs using the Venetian glassblowing technique established over 2,000 years ago. It takes physical stamina to make glass. Sometimes I jokingly call it the art of jocking, he says. Gudrunas describes glassblowing as a dirty process that is not really conducive to designer clothing. I threw in a lot of nice clothes while walking around the store and having fun, he says. Growing up in downtown Toronto, Gudrunas was drawn to fashion and said he was a bit of a dandy in high school. Today he describes his style as conservative and would invest in Saville Row suits and Italian tailoring if that made sense for his lifestyle. If I could, I would have a nice clothes rack. And nowhere to wear them! The story continues under the ad Caitlin agnew Cool coat A trench is usually the crisp finishing touch, but the crumpled version of Heron Prestons is more like an art work in progress. Luis Mora / The Globe and Mail Heron Preston Jacket, available via heronpreston.com. Bottega Veneta shirt, available at Ssense. Boyd Court Ring (left), available via boydcourt.com. Ring (on the right hand), available at David Yurman. Be brief Dior combines black calfskin and its signature jacquard on the Lock handbag, a piece that reduces the proportions of a traditional clip case. Luis Mora / The Globe and Mail Coat, shirt, pants, bag, available at Dior. Boyd Court Rings, available via boydcourt.com. Boots, available at Herms. Take three Even a three-piece suit can capture the new casual. The Zegnas version simplifies things by removing the visible buttons on the cuffs of the jackets and adding discreet zippers to the hems of the pants. Luis Mora / The Globe and Mail Suit, shirt, shoes, available at Ermenegildo Zegna. The story continues under the ad Connection cable The fisherman’s sweater has been refined for centuries. A Herms version adds a contrasting yarn to its ribs which underlines its robust texture. Luis Mora / The Globe and Mail Fear of God x Ermenegildo Zegna jacket, available at Ssense. Sweater, pants, available at Herms. Boyd Court signet ring (left), available at boydcourt.com. Ring (on the right hand), available at David Yurman. Costume supply Mismatched fabrics are patched together on an Alexander McQueen jacket, suggesting that wearing a suit has become such a new occasion that it demands a fancy blazer. Luis Mora / The Globe and Mail Alexander McQueen blazer, available via alexandermcqueen.com. Salvatore Ferragamo sweater, available via ferragamo.com. Rings, available from David Yurman. New mix Hand-drawn flowers make an otherwise humble topper in an ornate statement piece. Luis Mora / The Globe and Mail Salvatore Ferragamo coat, sweater available via ferragamo.com. King & Tuckfield pants, available at Ssense. Scarf, available at Herms. Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Model: Peter Gudrunas. Grooming by Claudine Baltazar for Dermalogica / Plutino Group. Set by Caitlin Doherty. Stylist assistant: Alex Petropoulakis.

