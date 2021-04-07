Pandemic gives a modern twist to French vintage fashion sales





PARIS (Reuters) – In the Artcurials auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, vintage fashion specialist Clara Vivien oversees the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jewelry accessories – all online. Paris may be the fashion capital of the world, but a third COVID-19 lockdown once again sends luxury lovers with time to spare and money to spend on their screens in search of a new dress vintage Chanel or Hermès handbag. Vintage was already experiencing a revival, Vivien said, driven by growing unease with fast-paced fashion among consumers and growing environmental awareness. But the pandemic has moved her more online. Vintage is exploding in the second-hand market, Vivien said. People cannot enter stores and therefore shop at online auctions. Handbags sell particularly well. People who bought a Chanel or Hermès bag today rejoice to know that their investment keeps growing and the pandemic is increasing with no end in sight. Online sales of fashion and vintage clothing more than quadrupled at online auctions in France in 2020 from pre-pandemic levels of 6.2 million euros, according to online auction house aggregator Interencheres. Antoine Saulnier, auctioneer at Gros & Delettrez, said vintage fashion sales, which before the pandemic could have attracted 100 online shoppers, now attracted five or ten times that number. As a result, prices for some items are rising, Saulnier said as he prepared for the sale of nearly 600 Vuitton items this week. A collector to know is Olivier Chatenet, a flamboyant 60-year-old stylist who spent his young adult life browsing with his father the flea markets and auction houses of the Drouot district. Her private collection is a treasure trove of Ungaro dresses, Chloé blouses and Sonia Rykiel overcoats. Several years ago he sold his entire Yves Saint Laurent collection – all 4,000 items. I try to be careful and buy at the right price, said Chatenet. But he admits he doesn’t always succeed. At this point the auction begins, when you have the item in front of you and you are overwhelmed by a frantic desire to own it, you end up buying for more than you wanted. Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Written by Richard Lough; Editing by Alex Richardson

