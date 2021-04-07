Lawsuit says chief public defender told employee her dress style causes inmates to masturbate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Chief Public Defender of the 15th Judicial District’s Indigent Advocate’s Office faces a sex discrimination lawsuit from a former employee.

She says her boss fired her from the public defender’s office after reporting her inappropriate comments to human resources.

Jami Pellerin says her boss, G. Paul Marx, repeatedly made sexual and sexist comments to her while she was a Deputy Public Advocate.

She says Marx repeatedly questioned her about her sex life and even told her that her clothes created a problem at the parish prison, causing inmates to masturbate while she was around.

Almost half of new viral infections in the United States occur in 5 states, including Florida



Pellerin has reported gender discrimination and harassment in the chain of command and believes her boss retaliated against her by firing her.

“The result should never have happened. If people complain of discrimination, they are free in this country not to suffer retaliation, and under Ms Pellerin’s circumstances, she claims that is exactly what happened to her, ”Pellerin’s lawyer said. , Jill Craft.

Pellerin says her boss, chief advocate G. Paul Marx, fired her because she denounced him for sex discrimination.

She says that in one incident, Marx told her to dress “less attractive” and more “like a nun”.

“For her, it was extremely personal. It wasn’t just comments about her personally, how she dressed, her marriage, whether she was going to get pregnant or not, things that no employer could fault, and her point. By sight, even though she complained about it, she reported it to whomever she could think of. Even though she tried to stop her behavior, it never did, and ultimately, it led to her dismissal, ”added Ms. Craft.

Police: Polk County woman tests new car at Chevy dealership and tries to steal it



Pellerin says that when she expressed her concerns, Marx said, “I can fire you for being too attractive, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“You have so much faith in the system, especially as lawyers. I mean we’re grounded in the fact that the system is there to protect people, laws mean something. The justice system is there as a protection against people who have more power than you, ”Craft said.

According to court documents, Marx told Pellerin: “Men do not have self-control. As a lawyer and public defender employee, you must protect these men from their basic instincts by being less attractive.

Pellerin says she was fired shortly after and believes it was retaliation for exposing her gender discrimination.

Marx says she was fired because she missed training exercises.

“I think this lawsuit highlights the fact that no one is above the law and that anti-discrimination laws are enforced at all levels,” Craft told News Ten.

She says the laws must even be applied to the district chief advocate.

Florida man knocks down MPs and leads them in a savage filmed chase



“I think what Jami really wants is for people to know what happened, for her to be able to tell her story, and for a small extent to be able to lead the way and to show others that they can stand up, and they too can stand up for their rights, ”noted Craft.

News Ten contacted Marx about the lawsuit.

He declined to do an on-camera interview but told us that this case is now in court and that Pellerin’s lawyer is trying to influence potential jurors.

“Pellerin’s claims will be aggressively challenged in court,” Marx added.

News Ten will continue to monitor this case as it unfolds through the court system.