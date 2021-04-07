Fashion
Arizin Wednesdays: daily links for April 7
The news:
Gonzagas’ nightmare game shows difficulty staying undefeated | Yahoo Sports
Following Gonzagas’ 2017 heartbreak in a foul game against UNC, these Zags did not make the Monday night title game for a dribble. Baylor won 86-70, and no one would have blinked if it was 96-70 or 106-70 given the tenor of the games.
Champions crowned, NCAA returns to pre-COVID problems | New York Times
… The pandemic has left a hole in the budgets of many athletic departments, leaving some schools to cut back on sport while preserving income and making urgent appeals to donors for more help. One thing is certain: the attack on the business model of university sport will not end with the pandemic. In fact, the public health crisis only delayed the confrontation …
NCAA Considering Single Location for Part of Future Basketball Tournaments | Illustrated sports
How would you like to see isolated towns hosting the whole event again?
Biggest winners and losers of the 2021 NCAA tournament | Launderer report
Relive the last three weeks of March Madness with a full rundown of the tournament’s biggest winners and losers.
College basketball teams with the most National Championships | NCAA.com
Give me three!
Athletes Are The One Thing That Saves College Sports From The NCAA | Washington post
One fundamental fact has been made clear in the last month of tournaments: The NCAA sells children in commerce without their consent for over $ 1 billion a year. The athletes, challenging this system of peonage debt bondage like never before in lawsuits and campaigns such as #NotNCAAProperty, have raised the question of whether the NCAA should continue to exist in its current configuration of power.
College basketball is dreamy and sordid | Chicago Sun-Times
The sport had its final dream Monday with Baylor-Gonzaga, but the days of NCAA corruption and exploitation may soon come to an end.
CBS sees 14% drop in viewership for NCAA Men’s Championship, while ratings for women’s title game rise on ESPN | CNBC
The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship averaged 16.9 million viewers, the least-watched title game for CBS since it started airing them in 1982, although it did beat the odds for the 2018 title game aired on Turner.
Power 36 Ranking Far Too Early For 2021-22 College Basketball Season | NCAA.com
Andy Katz has Nova pointed at No.9.
Top 25 Too Early: Ranking of the best contenders 2021-2022 | Illustrated sports
The SI take next season.
Gonzaga, UCLA 1-2 early in top 25 for 2021-2022 | ESPN
By ESPN on Nova: If Gillespie is back, they’re a sure-fire top 10 team. If he’s not and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turns pro as expected, Jay Wright could be in trouble.
Softball: Giampolo and Rauch lead the way in Delaware state 8-0 shutout | Athletics Villanova
The Wildcats started off with a shutout in their first doubles game.
Softball: Season 15 hits sparked 11-2 win over Delaware Wildcats | Athletics Villanova
The Wildcats won the second leg of their double title in a dominant fashion.
Men’s Lacrosse: Khan, Vitton Take Big East Weekly Honors | Athletics Villanova
Villanova senior forward Keegan Khan was named BIG EAST Attack Player of the Week, while junior goaltender Will Vitton was awarded the BIG EAST weekly honor roll, as announced by the conference board on Tuesday. afternoon.
Softball: Cite and Rauch Take Big East Weekly Honors | Athletics Villanova
Tess Cites is named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week, while Paige Rauch wins the Honor Roll.
Men’s football: UConn’s game on Saturday canceled | Athletics Villanova
Another postponement for the men’s football team.
