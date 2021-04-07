WSU student envisions future of life on Mars in senior fashion showcase | Insider WSU







Haute couture often looks out of this world. Brandon Dunbar, senior WSU, designs pieces to wear to another planet. The Dunbars style has sci-fi and cyberpunk echoes, with crisp lines, futuristic shapes, and vibrant colors. I wanted to imagine what life would be like on Mars, said the WSU Department Apparel, Merchandising, Design, and Textiles (AMDT) student. After starting his studies in business and marketing at a community college, Dunbar decided to move on to WSU to learn more about textiles and clothing. Rather than the more edgy fashion style seen on the catwalks that exaggerate the final look of the clothes for a more theatrical start, Dunbar said he’s gone in a more realistic direction. I wanted to imagine what people would really wear on Mars and create pieces that anyone can wear, he said. My general goal is to raise awareness of Mars and space exploration. Science and technology fuel my creativity. Xingqiu Lou, an assistant teaching professor in the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Textiles and Design (AMDT), said Dunbar had a clear vision and attention to detail. Her collection is visually cohesive and reflects the fashion of tomorrow, Lou said. Brandon explores humans’ ambitious goal of living on the Red Planet and explores some potential design solutions, A flattering spacesuit, a space shuttle-shaped minidress, and Martian lounge wear are just a few pieces that will be part of the AMDT show on April 10, which people can view virtually on the show. AMDT website. To keep his models safe on the runway amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunbar purchased a bionic face shield for each model to wear. I don’t have the budget for a real space helmet, so to compensate I decided to buy these bionic face shields to protect my models from the elements on Mars, he said. Dunbar said his goal after graduation was to work for sci-fi movies and TV shows, designing fashion for futuristic societies and fantasy worlds. He is also interested in the potential design of uniforms for companies interested in space travel, such as NASA and SpaceX. Just because something is functional doesn’t mean it can’t be fashionable, he says.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos