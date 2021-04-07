9 best spring fashion pieces for a style makeover

Everyone is eager to do their best.

With the news of COVID-19 vaccinations and warmer weather striking at the same time, all were eager to get out of their homes this spring. But before we could do that, we were dreaming of all the outfits in which to hit the pavement and shopping online.

As we put our wardrobes together for the coming months, fashion and lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia has shared nine of her must-have spring pieces with TODAY. From a neon green sports bra to a stylish denim jumpsuit, these affordable clothes will help you make the transition with the changing seasons.

Low

Uniqlo Airism UV Protection Leggings

If you’re exercising outside of this spring, invest in a pair of leggings with UV protection. This pair of Uniqlo is available in a variety of avant-garde colors and rings for under $ 30. You’ll love wearing them for their light weight and quick-drying characteristics.

You will need flattering jeans for spring. This slightly washed old navy pair is part of several spring trends. The high waisted straight leg silhouette is almost universally flattering and is a more classic fit than the skinny or wide leg. The frayed hem at each ankle keeps the look relaxed and airy.

We’ve all gotten used to 24/7 loungewear over the past year or so. If you’re not quite ready to ditch comfy clothes but still want to look stylish when you reappear in society, these H&M pants will satisfy any sartorial craving. The ultra-flattering fit places these pants above the leggings, although they are just as comfortable.

Tops

It’s a surprisingly versatile top for spring. Of course, you can wear it to enhance your typical workout look. But you can also pair this simple lime green top with jeans for a casual get-together of friends and no one would know that this is in fact a sports bra.

Add a touch of romance to every outfit with this top from LOFT. It plays in the timely puff sleeve trend for spring without being overwhelming. Pair it with jeans, moccasins and classic accessories for an easy-to-put-together lifted look. Use the code LIKE to catch it for $ 32.

Levi’s puff-sleeve denim trucker jacket

Denim jackets were made for spring. They are the perfect layer to carry on a hot afternoon and wear when the temperatures drop in the evening. Plus, it will go with just about anything in your closet. Even more denim.

One-and-Done

Ruffled mango cotton dress

This colorful dress is as comfortable as your favorite oversized t-shirt but about a million times more stylish. The emerald green color elevates the whole look into something very fashionable. For spring, wear this simple maxi dress with easy sandals for a look you can really wear and go out.

The best things in life come in pairs. When you need something comfy for running errands but still want to look put together, go for this jogging tracksuit set that comes with a matching top and bottom. You can wear the supple and soft ensemble together for a full head-to-toe look or mix and match with other staples in your wardrobe.

This H&M denim jumpsuit is the ultimate in raised workwear. It’s basically the coolest outfit to wear on projects around your house. But then, if you pair it with eye-catching heels, you’ll have a sophisticated look that you can take to town.

