Fashion

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou turns heads in cutout white dress

55 seconds ago

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shows off her butt in a white cutout optical illusion dress for her friend’s birthday dinner in Beverly Hills

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

She is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

But Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou was making sure she was the center of attention as she headed for a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The model, 23, turned heads in a cutout white dress that featured bold sheer panel details as she stepped out for dinner for her friend’s birthday celebrations which Kylie also attended.

Unbelievable: Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou was making sure she was the center of attention as she headed to a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Curves: The skimpy white dress featured sheer panels and crisscross cutouts to reveal her gorgeous figure and an optical illusion that made it look like she was flashing her underwear

The brunette beauty flashed a hint of her many strengths in the barely there issue which also revealed her toned and posterior thighs.

She complemented her glamorous outfit perfectly with black strappy heels and wore a long leather coat over her shoulders while wearing a white mask.

Her brown hair was worn away as she accentuated her natural appearance with tanned makeup.

Glowing: The model, 23, turned heads in a cutout white dress that featured bold details as she headed to dinner for her friend’s celebrations which Kylie also attended

Special attention: the brunette beauty showed a hint of her many strengths in the number barely there

Radiant: She complemented her glamorous outfit perfectly with black strappy heels

Peachy: She worked her best angles

Meanwhile, Kylie put on a sultry display as she shared a preview of the group’s night out.

The makeup mogul, 23, took to Instagram to share a collection of scorching videos where she showed off her peachy bottom in a backless bodycon dress.

Kylie knew how to work her best angles as she posed a storm in the green and white patterned ensemble that featured a high neck and long sleeves.

Finishing touch: when leaving the restaurant, she wore a trendy long leather coat over her shoulders

Wow: she looked great in the white dress

Stunning: Her brown hair was worn away as she accentuated her natural look with tan makeup

Sultry: She looked amazing in the barely there dress that showed off her gorgeous curves

Precautions: The model wore a white silk mask with her as she left the posh restaurant

Wow: Meanwhile, Kylie made a sultry display in a green patterned dress as she shared a preview of the group’s night out

Adding some finishing touches, the entrepreneur opted for gold earrings.

Stassiehas been linked with the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Noah Centineo star since October.

He’s known to pop up in his comments section from time to time, but the couple have cut back on social media flirtation in recent months.

Previously, she was reportedly involved with Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey, posting some nice videos on social media.

Peachy: The makeup mogul, 23, took to Instagram to share a collection of searing videos where she showed off her peachy bottom in a bodycon backless dress

Tanned: she had bright makeup

Stylish: The leather coat looked great with the white dress as she walked home after dinner

