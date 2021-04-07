Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou turns heads in cutout white dress

She is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

But Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou was making sure she was the center of attention as she headed for a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The model, 23, turned heads in a cutout white dress that featured bold sheer panel details as she stepped out for dinner for her friend’s birthday celebrations which Kylie also attended.

Curves: The skimpy white dress featured sheer panels and crisscross cutouts to reveal her gorgeous figure and an optical illusion that made it look like she was flashing her underwear

The brunette beauty flashed a hint of her many strengths in the barely there issue which also revealed her toned and posterior thighs.

She complemented her glamorous outfit perfectly with black strappy heels and wore a long leather coat over her shoulders while wearing a white mask.

Her brown hair was worn away as she accentuated her natural appearance with tanned makeup.

Meanwhile, Kylie put on a sultry display as she shared a preview of the group’s night out.

The makeup mogul, 23, took to Instagram to share a collection of scorching videos where she showed off her peachy bottom in a backless bodycon dress.

Kylie knew how to work her best angles as she posed a storm in the green and white patterned ensemble that featured a high neck and long sleeves.

Adding some finishing touches, the entrepreneur opted for gold earrings.

Stassiehas been linked with the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Noah Centineo star since October.

He’s known to pop up in his comments section from time to time, but the couple have cut back on social media flirtation in recent months.

Previously, she was reportedly involved with Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey, posting some nice videos on social media.

Peachy: The makeup mogul, 23, took to Instagram to share a collection of searing videos where she showed off her peachy bottom in a bodycon backless dress