Move over the spring blossoms as Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor give us all-black style inspiration





If you’ve ever believed that black wasn’t a summer color, these celebrities will surely make you think again. For anyone who loves the color black, it’s as bold as any other color scheme, and Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapor with their all-black outfits make this a stylish case. Even in all-black outfits, the stars keep it funky with cool, relaxed prints as they both head to the airport in their signature styles. While we all love a little bit of color here and there, nothing matches the chic look of a black on black outfit that Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor do justice to. Also read: Floral for menswear? Ranveer Singh shows us how it’s done Ranveer Singh always keeps it chic in his signature style for his travels always. This Bollywood hunk has a tropical vibe with his printed shirt, paired with pinstripe pants and silver sneakers, in true Ranveer style. He is seen wearing a bucket hat, the hottest accessory of 2020 that Ranveer Singh popularized at home, and a pair of quirky sunglasses from his Endless Collection. Ranveer Singh spotted in town Janhvi Kapoor also has fun in her printed airport look that surely transports us to the poolside. Unlike her comfy chic and casual outfits at the airport, Janhvi Kapoor changes her style to a floral print jumpsuit with a shrug and her Goyard tote that she often wears. It looks like we will not only be heading to the beach with these cute prints, but also to the airport. Janhvi Kapoor spotted in town Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Airport Look Shows Us How To Add Chic To Monochrome Speaking of all-black outfits as a travel look, Mouni Roy also turned the heat up in a stylish outfit in Dubai. Mouni Roy is having fun in her playful black ensemble as this fashionista proves to be perfect not only for any regular lunch, but also for a lunch on the beach. No wonder how cool and funky cute summer prints and bright colors are, nothing comes close to an all-black look. Read also: When hippie style meets biker chic in Janhvi Kapoor’s latest airport look







