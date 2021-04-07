Sydney Academy staff concerned about violence during dress code protest, documents show

The Sydney Academy is one more step towards securing a new student dress code following a protest in December that officials said could have turned violent.

In an online meeting last week, the school’s advisory board and students agreed to adopt new rules and remove language that some students characterized as sexist towards girls, mainly because it targeted crop tops that don’t cover girls’ tummies.

After the meeting, the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Education Center said in an email that no one from the Sydney Academy or the advisory board would be available for an interview.

Some parents criticized the reaction of the school and the police to the demonstration on December 10.

One relative said it was overkill, with “up to 12 police cars, more than 15 officers to protect someone with bare shoulders and navels.”

However, documents released as part of access to information requests reveal concerns that the protest could have been worse.

‘It would have escalated’

In an email, an unidentified officer said school staff praised the police response.

“Several members of the teaching staff commented on how quickly the police responded and how they remained professional in the face of insults, thrown objects and having cameras on our faces,” the email said.

“Most really believed that without our presence it would have escalated and potentially become violent.”

In an incident report filed the next day, police said they suggested at the time that the school be closed for the remainder of the day. “This decision was denied,” according to the report.

In an interview, Staff Sergeant Jodie Wilson said there was no way to know for sure if the incident would have turned violent, but it is still a possibility with a large crowd.

“Each group has a different dynamic and what we see a lot, especially with the public safety unit, are good people who are followers, they will sometimes engage in violent disruption when leaders are caught. charge or under arrest, ”said Wilson, who was the duty supervisor on Dec. 10.

She said there was no way of knowing for sure what might have happened if the police weren’t there.

“I think because that number of officers responded, that’s why there was no violence or damage to property. No one was assaulted, there was no criminal acts. , so I think that’s why it ended peacefully. “

At least 15 officers responded when more than 100 students gathered outside the school, but only about 30 took part in a protest against the application of the dress code. (Tom Ayers / CBC)

Wilson also said the police were not there to enforce the dress code despite what some parents had said.

“That was not the reason we were there. This was handled by the education center and the school officials and we were there mainly to keep the peace and safety and security of the students inside and outside the school . “

In an emailed statement, the regional education center said no Sydney Academy students had been suspended for failing to follow the dress code on December 10, but that “less than 10 “had been suspended for” insubordination or significant disruption of school activities “.

The center also did not comment on the suggestion to close the school for the day, except to say that the administrators were in contact with the main police and “agreed” that it was not necessary.

Police responded to the Public Safety Unit, as well as others from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, including some who volunteered for an event at the mall. (Tom Ayers / CBC)

Police did not say how many officers responded to the incident, but they do confirm that at least 15 were at the scene. Many were part of the public safety unit, although some, who volunteered at a promotional event at the Mayflower Mall, also responded, along with officers from the North and East Divisions.

In police emails, crowd estimates ranged from 100 to 200 students.

They said police attended the school earlier today for an unrelated incident in which someone who was not a student was in the area with a gun, but police reported confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

Emails from staff at the regional education center say that Sydney Academy students had already requested dress code revisions ahead of the protest and were already planning a presentation to the school’s advisory board.

‘Cover the groin, buttock and nipples’

The board met in January and agreed the dress code needed to be revised, but the board did not stop on the language to use.

This decision was taken last week.

Dress code students objected to requires that “shorts are at least mid-thigh and that T-shirts and blouses provide adequate and appropriate coverage (eg: tank tops, tube tops, spaghetti-strap tops are not appropriate). belly must be covered. Clothing which involves or suggests violence, racism, vulgarity, etc. will not be tolerated. “

According to the regional education center, the new code has yet to be drafted and revised by the advisory board at the end of the month, but the center said it will include:

No intimate garment will be worn as a unique garment.

No writing or images on clothing that imply or suggest violence, racism, discrimination and vulgarity.

All clothing should cover the groin, buttock and nipples.

Clothing will be safe and suitable for the activities the students will be doing.

The Department of Education says there is no provincial dress code policy.

Police were stationed near several entrances to the school in an attempt to calm the crowds. (Tom Ayers / CBC)

Documents obtained in the context of access to information requests also show that officials at the regional education center asked other high schools in the area about their dress codes and found that most did not had no official policy.

They show that the Breton Education Center in New Waterford is following an older version that is no longer published, but targets inappropriate hairstyles, slogans or images and “extremely short skirts and shorts (those that are shorter than the toe fingers when the arms are held down. to the sides), tops that are not inappropriately revealing, such as strapless, backless, tubular top and necklines and exposed underwear.

In a message to the center, Glace Bay manager Donnie Holland said he “would rather not give them certain criteria because if you draw a line someone will want to cross it to make a point.” The only time that’s really a problem is if a girl has something extremely revealing. “

He said that if an employee admitted there was a problem, she had a “polite and low-key conversation” with the student.

Two schools revisit dress codes

Riverview and Breton Education Center said they plan to review dress codes with their school advisory boards.

The regional education center refused to make anyone available for interviews.

The center said Riverview officials had revised their dress code policy but had taken no action as there had been no recent concerns.

He said officials at the Breton Education Center had made some changes to the language of their dress code, although no concerns were expressed by the students.

