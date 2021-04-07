H&M to launch sustainable sneakers made from banana fibers





Before the global coronavirus pandemic hit the headlines around the world, our focus was largely on the environment. It’s sad in many ways that now such efforts to reduce our environmental impact have largely taken precedence over the coronavirus, but if there’s one thing we know here in Australia, it’s climate change. is the greatest threat to the population. We have seen it firsthand through catastrophic bushfires and, more recently, flooding. As we become more and more active in reducing our environmental impact, one area that has attracted a lot of attention is fashion. As brands adapt to the demands of their customers, the word sustainable has come to punctuate a number of fashion launches and re-brands. But if some brands are simply embracing the green-washing of their consumers rather than offering greater transparency in the manufacture of their clothing and the conditions experienced by their workers, the consequences of fast fashion are too great to ignore. One retailer looking to pave the way for a more sustainable future is that of H&M, which has just launched a new range of sneakers in partnership with the shoe brand Good News.



The unisex collection includes a range of vibrant seventies-inspired sneakers. Included in the collection is even a pair of sliders, perfect for those days when you work from home and need something comfortable to wear during those Zoom calls in order to make them tolerable. Speaking about the collection, Good News Co-Founder Nia Jones said: We are so proud to collaborate with H&M, pushing one of the giants to examine every component of a shoe. It was important for us to make the collection as durable as possible while still being fun and cool. Each item contains a plethora of sustainable elements, such as recycled rubber soles and recycled cotton. And if all that wasn’t enough, H&M Clear Sound is taking this opportunity to be innovators in the field of sustainability, having even made a vegan leather made from wine wax and Bananatex – the world’s first durable and waterproof fabric. made only from banana trees.

In an online statement, David Soderlund, designer at H&M, said of the collection: Working with Good News has given us such good energy and positivity. Their creativity and willingness to change have inspired our team. We have joined forces to become better together. The collection is a bright and colorful contrast to a gray and uncertain world. I love the innovative colors and materials. As durable sneakers, these certainly won’t see you sacrificing style for substance, as they’re quite the pair of kicks that turn your head. The Good News x H&M collection launches in the US and Canada on April 15, complete with sneakers available for purchase online.







