How this luxury fashion rental platform will ensure you have the best wardrobe this summer

Rotaro is the luxury fashion rental platform you need to know by now



Since the invention of Uber and Airbnb, the concept of the sharing economy is firmly entrenched in the minds of consumers and is increasingly being accepted as a way of life. With the growing popularity of fast fashion and the corresponding concern about its impact on sustainability, it is only a matter of time that fashion companies are looking for a way to become more waste and planet conscious. As a result, it would appear that fashion resale and rental companies sprang up out of nowhere overnight, and many failed and disappeared as quickly as they emerged. However Rotaro, a UK-based luxury fashion rental platform, despite the challenges posed by a new and competitive market, quickly made a name for itself and grew thanks to the support of a loyal customer base. I’m speaking with Georgie Hyatt, CEO and co-founder of Rotaro, to learn more about the platform, its point of view on sustainability and, above all, the rental of a Prada bag for less than 40 years!

Angela Lei: What prompted you to start Rotaro?

Georgie Hyatt: Rotaro was born out of the urgent need for a fashionable disposable solution. We seek to introduce circularity in the fashion industry by extending the life of each garment and constantly listening to the demand of brands and consumers to solve the problem of overproduction and overconsumption.

I founded Rotaro in 2019 with my co-founders, Charlie knowles and Brooke Andrews. In 2019 alone, Britons spent $ 2.7 billion on single-use summer fashion, and with the urgency of the climate crisis, we needed to come up with another way to consume with a lighter carbon footprint. A garment can be rented on Rotaro up to 50 times or more, which means 49 garments are avoided from being produced and then wasted.

Georgie Hyatt, Co-Founder and CEO of Rotaro Holly whittaker



AL: What was your experience before Rotaro?

GH: Before Rotaro, I worked at WGSN, the global authority for trend forecasting and consumer insight. We were following the rise of the rental and resale economy and I knew right away that this was where I wanted to put my energy and my life! My co-founders Charlie and Brooke both had extensive entrepreneurial experience in real estate and technology development.

AL: How do you think the role of sustainability in the fashion industry has changed over the years?

GH: Initially, I think the fashion industry saw sustainability as just another trend or marketing campaign, but as consumers become more aware of the urgency of the climate crisis, it’s obvious that they vote with their wallet by spending on brands that correspond to their values. . And with access to so much knowledge and information, customers can easily identify a green laundering brand or fake genuine green positive initiatives. Change has come from the bottom up, as the power is in the hands of the customers and the fashion industry thankfully has to adapt.

There is no such thing as 100% sustainable fashion, because the nature of producing something is to deplete the earth’s resources, and therefore the future of fashion has to change. How? ‘Or’ What we consume fashion, to share clothes and extend their life through rental and resale platforms, to reuse and enhance existing materials, to buy second-hand and when buying new, making sure that ‘it comes from a responsible brand. Sustainable fashion also has the problem of being a matter of privilege, with people who have only money or spare time, able to buy expensive “sustainable” fashion brands or spend time in fashion. browse vintage sites. It’s our job as the fashion industry to democratize more sustainable fashion solutions.

Rotaro has an extensive collection of luxury fashion pieces Nadia correia



AL: There are other platforms out there that also offer similar services to you, what is different about Rotaro and how do you stay ahead of the rest?

GH: A key difference is that we work directly with brands and retailers to support them throughout their rental and resale journey. By allowing brands to produce less, we extend the life of every item, reduce waste, and can increase profits fivefold.

Our clothing selection is a careful selection of luxury, cult favorites and emerging designers. As a team, we are constantly consuming information and data at the intersection of fashion and sustainability. Led by my co-founder, Brooke Andrews, we are working to develop unique and defensible technology in this space that can span all areas of the fashion supply chain.

We are proud to be a positive carbon workforce through our partnership with Ecologi in which we plant 1 tree for every order and 500 trees for every brand we ship. Logistically, our orders go through a carbon neutral delivery service, our packaging is recycled and biodegradable and we use an environmentally friendly cleaning process. Our competition tends to focus on a peer-to-peer model which has shown strong growth by leveraging existing client cabinets. However, at Rotaro, we are focused on breaking down the barrier between the brand and the consumer.

AL: Has the pandemic affected Rotaro and if so, how? What did you learn from this experience?

GH: We took advantage of this period to rethink and rethink a fashion system that is more beneficial for the planet, rather than playing with traditional fashion rules. For example, the shift from traditional brick and mortar to digital e-commerce has proven to be a necessary focal point for us. More than ever, we need to listen to our consumers and connect to our community. As consumers move into leasing, we launched our resale site, rotaroresale.com, to complete the life cycle of a garment. As a brand that relies on high curation and unique storytelling, it was imperative that we produce relevant and engaging content to capture the attention of our ever-growing audience while sharing our brand’s mission and vision.

Rotaro Co-Founders: Left to Right, Brooke Andrews, Georgie Hyatt and Charlie Knowles Rotaro



AL: What are your prospects for Rotaro and also for the sustainability aspect of the industry?

GH: The future of fashion is rental, resale and responsible brands. For the longevity of the planet, this is the only way it can be. We are proud that our company is playing a pivotal role in overhauling the fashion industry and providing a solution for brands and consumers to close the fashion loop.

In response to wearing loungewear for a year, we are all heading for a wave of celebration and self-expression through fashion and are excited to continue to grow our community as life returns to a new normal. .

AL: What is your current role in the company and what advice would you give to those who wish to follow in your entrepreneurial footsteps?

GH: I’m a CEO and Co-Founder, but I wear many hats including Creative Direction, Marketing, Partnerships, Business Development, and wherever the business needs me!

My advice to others would be to find great people who share your vision for building your brand and reach out to as many people as possible for advice or collaboration. The future of companies is to rethink the systems that no longer serve us, neither the planet, nor collaboration.

AL: I’ve heard that there are some exciting collaborations to be announced in the coming months, can you tell us a bit more?

GH: We are really excited to see our partnerships come to life this year. I can’t say too much, however, we are going to have a physical space to create memorable experiences for our community, exciting collaborations with major fashion players, and the launch of our new technology platform for global scalability. Think of FarFetch for hire.

Some of the amazing rental options on the Rotaro platform include: Prada nylon mini bag (39), Cult Gaia Wood Tote Bag (19), Jacquemus Pampelonne off-the-shoulder cotton-blend dress (45), Stine Goya Arlinda dance print midi dress (29), and Stand Studio Electric Blue Shearling Faux Shearling Coat (45).