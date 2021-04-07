How to buy bridal fashion week wedding dresses

Let’s face it, shopping for wedding dresses can be intimidating at times. Especially if you are looking for this a dress that you recently saw on the catwalk during Bridal Fashion Week. But we’re here to say that finding the dress of your dreams doesn’t have to be an impossible task.

“One of the advantages of the bride is that the pieces shown at Bridal Fashion Week are produced for commercial purposes,” says Micaela erlanger, fashion and bridal stylist. “Which means that what you see presented will be available for purchase by the consumer.”

Runway looks are more accessible than you might think, and there are plenty of ways to get your hands on the perfect dress. For all the inside secrets, we’ve asked designers, buyers, and wedding industry experts to share everything you need to know about runway-to-rack shopping.

What is Bridal Fashion Week and when?

New York Bridal Fashion Week is an industry event where designers and brands unveil their latest collections, twice a year in October and April, to brides, retail buyers and the media. It’s a time when trends are set, and wedding enthusiasts around the world can get a glimpse of the bridal fashion industry at the forefront. Starting today, new wedding dresses are being marketed virtually, via video lookbooks, editorial campaigns and pre-recorded films.

How to buy the latest collections

If you’ve seen the dress of your dreams come down the runway, you might be wondering: How can I buy it? Fortunately, there are a surprising number of ways to buy a runway look before and after its release.

Chest shows

Brands like BHLDN, for example, offer pre-ordering of their dresses, while other brands organize trunk shows. The fastest way for brides to try out the new collection is to visit a trunk show, says designer Monique Lhuillier. We organize trunk shows in our flagship stores immediately after the collection is presented, then the collection travels around the world to our authorized retailers. By purchasing a trunk show, the bride gets exclusive access to the new collection before it hits stores later that year.

Christy Baird, Creative Director of Bride Loho, also promotes the benefits of shopping at a trunk show: many brides don’t always understand what trunk catwalks are, but they really are the best way to buy a look that just sent on the street. track! She adds: For one to two weeks, stores house the complete new collections and, best of all, a discount is offered. ”

Micaela Erlanger advises that brides be open to working directly with the brand of their choice. “Contacting a showroom coordinator can often be a great help during the buying process. Buying wedding dresses is a personal experience, and you will find [that the brands] are there to help you, in person and virtually. “

Online shopping

Besides trunk shows, ecommerce platforms are the next best options to buy the latest wedding dresses. “There are some great ecommerce platforms that work with a wide variety of wedding designers. Fashion operation and Net to wear have some of the highest and most organized selections. I also suggest that if a designer doesn’t have ecommerce capabilities, check their reseller list and [see] where they sell, ”notes Erlanger.

And lately, many brands have had to adapt to the pandemic and create new online offerings. Sarah Swann, Creative Director at Amsale Told Brides, Amsale.com is our beloved virtual showroom. A truly integrated ecommerce platform, which not only offers immediate looks off the track, but also includes our virtual trial service; thanks to which future brides can upload a photo of themselves and see what a dress looks like on their body.

It’s important to note, however, that the biggest exception here is for sewing pieces, which are only sold in stores.

How to get a runway look on a timeline

On average, new bridal looks take three to six months to produce. Although this delay is quite common in the industry, some brands have gotten creative with their releases.

Bridal e-commerce platform, Small L, hosts bridal brands that typically offer virtual launches on Instagram. Once the collection is available, Little L will prepare the pieces for purchase on their website or social pages. Co-Founder and Director, Lily Dixey, Says: We wanted to make the approach to bridal shopping much more accessible, because we think these days (in the age of social media) brides want the latest collections much sooner. , especially when they have tasted. new runway collections.

Other brands, like BHLDN, David’s bride, and Marchesa, reduce the waiting time by starting production before Bridal Fashion Week. By the time our dresses are previewed at Bridal Fashion Week, says a representative from Marchesa, they are already in the early stages of production. Kaity Gaskill, BHLDN Bridal Buyer, adds: We have our production process in place ahead of Bridal Fashion Week, to make sure every dress is ready to go into production immediately. And deliver to all the brides as early as possible to meet their wedding date.

Nancy Viall, Director of Merchandising at Davids Bridal, further emphasizes: “Our exceptional merchant teams work with designers to bring our exclusive bridal brands to market alongside the runway shows. This process ensures that we are always up to date, modern and relevant with every dress in our assortment. ”

Finally, there are luxury resale sites like The RealReal, where brides can immediately visit for instant purchases. Luxury resale is a really attractive option for finding edgy wedding looks, whether your style is a couture wedding dress, a less traditional runway piece, or a one-of-a-kind vintage dress. With resale, you get instant gratification rather than the traditional six-month wait time for made-to-order parts, ”says a representative for the brand. The newlyweds. However, the only downside to reselling is that this option only offers past collections from the catwalks, rather than the past seasons.

The last to take away

When shopping for the latest designer pieces, make a game plan and make sure you stay on top of the latest trunk issues and delivery dates for both online and in-store purchases. The more prepared you are, the easier it will be to find the dress you saw on the catwalk. Additionally, Brides’ Bridal Fashion Week cover is a great starting point for all designer photos and bridal fashion trends.