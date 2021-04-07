How the red dresses became a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women





In downtown Nelson, British Columbia, just outside Nelson’s Town Hall, a dozen red dresses currently hang from tree branches leading up to the main building: bare-shoulder maxidresses, mini dresses and long sleeve styles. Their bright red hues certainly stand out against the austere industrial environment. These dresses, of course, hang there with a purpose. They are part of the ongoing art series by artist Jaime Blacks, titled The REDress project, which highlights the epidemic of violence against indigenous women. Each dress symbolizes an Indigenous woman who has been murdered or is missing, which is only part of thousands ofpeople. Dresses travel from place to place, but the location is always intentional. Right now they are on display at Nelsons Nelson Touchstones museum until May 2, and just outside of it, near the town hall. We put the dresses in more frequented spaces, so more people can see them, says Black. Winnipeg-based mtis and Finnish artist, Black started this hard-hitting art series in 2010. She was inspired by a demonstration she saw in Bogot, Colombia, when she came across a group of women from the region who had gathered in the public square of the capital. They were all women who had gone through the disappearance of people in their families, with no recourse, says Black. There were about 40 women wearing red dresses. A woman in a red dress climbed to the top of the statue in the middle of the square and shouted: Where are they? I thought, we need to bring this energy home. Across North America, the dozens of missing and murdered Indigenous women known as the MMIW, an acronym coined by Indigenous journalist Sheila North Wilson in 2012 doesn’t get the attention it deserves. In the United States, homicide is the third leading cause of death among Indigenous women aged 10 to 24, according to Urban Indian Health Institute, and Indigenous women are murdered more than 10 times the national average, according to the US Department of Justice. In Canada, governments National survey found similar horrific statistics, including that Indigenous women are seven times more likely be murdered by serial killers as non-native women.

