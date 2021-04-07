Will.i.am sees future in fashion for XUPERMASK designed with Jose Fernandez and Honeywell





Will.i.am in XUPERMASK designed with Jose Fernandez and Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell

Modern technology for the modern world is how the XUPERMASK describes itself. William, the futuristic and founder of this face mask, music producer, songwriter, singer and entrepreneur, spoke of a creation a little more practical than his choice of performative tailoring. With the help of costume designer Jose Fernandez, the XUPERMASK is the solution to everyday face mask struggles. The $ 299 full face mask, which is launched with two versions, aims to reshape the way we interact with each other when wearing a mask and how the mask interacts with the wearer. XUPERMASK elevate the face mask to a place where there are sneakers, living on shelves as wanted necessities. Simply, due to the circumstances, we have to wear masks like we have worn shoes all of our lives. Will says: We have long regarded shoes as protective gear, but they are only cultural items that we buy for the host of CNBC Crazy money, Jim Cramer. XUPERMASK designed by Will.i.am with Jose Fernandez and Honeywell International Inc. XUPERMASK

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Will.i.am has teamed up with Honeywell, a manufacturing and industrial engineering company, on the industrial design of the face mask. Jose Fernandez, who made costumes for films such as Batman and X Men, working specifically with the mask on Spider Man, Tron and the Black Panther figures and sculptures for classical worship Gremlins, also costumed Will and his band Black Eyed Peas in 2011 for Super Bowl XLV. With Honeywell, Will and Jose have found the right fit between technology and portability, fashion and function. XUPERMASK has certain features that even your latest smartwatch can be jealous of. This tech device, which is also a fashion statement, comes with a free XUPERKIT, with equipment that adds convenience to the design. The kit contains a carrying case, a three-month supply of HEPA filters, a USB-C charging cable, and an extra cloth mask. Other features of the XUPERMASK include LED lights, 3-speed fans, Bluetooth 5.0, magnetic earphone docking station, noise-canceling headphones, and noise-canceling microphone. The elastic strap and buckle are available in two colors, adding fashion to its function. Will.i.am feels that this is the direction the company is headed. He imagines a world that embraces the changes experienced in modern life with the evolution of man. When the pandemic broke, it quickly became clear that masks were going to become a new must-have item, like shoes or a jacket when it’s cold outside, Will says. This is common sense public safety. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: (LR) will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas wearing an XUPERMASK design, and … [+] Tyga performs at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which airs on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter / MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV

Along with safety came some of the hottest products, like sneakers. We have a long time [since] considered shoes to be protective gear, but it’s just cultural objects that we buy, Will told CNBC’s Jim Cramer. Will.i.am was also aware of the global culture of wearing face masks, especially in Japan. The Japanese have been wearing face masks for years now due to previous outbreaks, like Sars, and the general air quality drifting from factories in China. If the fashion call has not been answered with the XUPERMASK, it will be difficult to compete for style points as well as achieve practicality among face mask wearing issues. Rather than looking “medical,” ordinary people wanted to stay safe and also try to look a bit stylish, a nod to fashion and functionality, says Will.i.am. He sums it up as Functionally, masks have their issues. Your glasses fog up. The masks are hot and stuffy. Talking on your phone is muffled. Your headphones are dislodged or tangled. And what do you do to avoid contamination when you have to take it off to eat or drink in public? XUPERMASK will launch in the US, Canada, UK and EU on April 8, 2021.







