Introducing the New ‘Nap Dress’ – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of Minnesota, and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.





Noon weather reportHope you are a fan of the rain because there is quite a bit of it in the forecast, reports Lisa Meadows (3:42). WCCO 4 News at noon – April 7, 2021 2 hours ago

Here is the new “ nap dress ”The pandemic has changed a lot of things, including the clothes we wear, reports Kate Smith (1:48). WCCO 4 News at noon – April 7, 2021 2 hours ago

Despite vaccines, US risks another wavePresident Joe Biden is calling on all states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, Natalie Brand reports (2:07). WCCO 4 News at noon – April 7, 2021 2 hours ago

Downtown restaurants welcome the return of the great gamesDozens of restaurants and brasseries near stadiums missed a huge percentage of sales without fans of Twins or Timberwolves last year, reports Marielle Mohs (2:06). WCCO 4 News at noon – April 7, 2021 2 hours ago

LAPD use of force expert continues his testimonyThis is day 8 of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial in the George Floyd case (1:30). WCCO 4 News at noon – April 7, 2021 2 hours ago

Max’s Caf offers popular Max bars on a larger scaleMax Broich chats with Heather Brown and Shayla Reaves (3:12). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

2020 was the worst year ever for the hotel industryDan Maurer, director of sales and marketing at the InterContinental Minneapolis, explains (3:12). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

The importance of “ quality couple time ”Spring is often associated with a feeling of renewed energy to connect with others and spend more time with those we love, says Dr. Shonda Craft (4:22). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

9 a.m. Weather reportThe rain stays a little longer … and probably returns, reports Riley O’Connor (3:37). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

Help Minnesota’s Children Be ‘Brighter Together’ During RamadanYou can help Minnesota children be “brighter together” during Ramadan. Dr Samreen Vora gives some advice to families on respecting healthy habits (). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

What you can do with your vaccine cardThe 4-in-3 “vaccination record” is issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (3:30 am). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

Prosecution kicks off day 8 of calling witnesses in Chauvin trialGeorge Floyd’s family members gathered again to pray outside the courthouse yesterday (5:05 a.m.). WCCO Mid-Morning – April 7, 2021 5 hours ago

CBSN Minnesota Morning Update: April 7, 2021Hello! Here is the latest weather / news. We were also talking about coffee! Do you put cream and sugar in it, or keep it dark? Alternatives to plant-based milk? WCCO 4 News – April 7, 2021 7 hours ago

#MyMorning: April 7, 2021We want to see your Minnesota Twins pride (0:54). WCCO This Moring – April 7, 2021 8 hours ago

Derek Chauvin trial: more testimonies expected from the use of force expertJason DeRusha and defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, spoke about what to expect in court on Wednesday (2:22). WCCO This Morning – April 7, 2021 8 hours ago

Interview: Sam Udovich, Masters Tournament winnerHeather Brown and Shayla Reaves spoke with the Inver Grove Heights golf champion about what it was like to win in Augusta, Ga (3:38). WCCO This Morning – April 7, 2021 8 hours ago

Derek Chauvin essay: an expert in the use of force to return to the standChristiane Cordero reports that Jody Stiger, a paid use of force expert for the state, is expected to return to the stand on Wednesday morning (2:22 a.m.). WCCO This Morning – April 7, 2021 10 hours ago

4:30 AM Weather reportAfter a dry morning, the rain seems to return Wednesday afternoon, reports Riley O’Connor (4:07). WCCO This Morning – April 7, 2021 10 hours ago

WCCO digital update: morning of April 7, 2021Here are the latest headlines from Minnesota (1:13). WCCO 4 News – April 7, 2021 10 hours ago

10:00 p.m. weather reportA few more rainy days, reports Chris Shaffer (2:58). WCCO 4 News at April 10 – 6, 2021 16 hours ago

Twin Cities Teen crowned Drive, Chip & Putt champion in AugustaSam Udovich, 14, is now champion after competing in Masters week at Augusta National, reports Mike Max (1:07). WCCO 4 News at April 10 – 6, 2021 16 hours ago

Good question: why are vaccines injected into our arms?At least 1.8 million Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to get a potentially life-threatening bullet in the arm, reports Jeff Wagner (2:34). WCCO 4 News at April 10 – 6, 2021 16 hours ago

Fentanyl: A closer look at highly addictive opioidsJennifer Mayerle talks to an addiction expert about the prevalence of fentanyl in our community (2:07). WCCO 4 News at April 10 – 6, 2021 16 hours ago

LAPD Force Use Expert: Chains Drive ExcessivelyAn outside expert called the use of force in George Floyd’s murderous arrest “excessive”, reports Amelia Santaniello (1:52). WCCO 4 News from April 10 to 6, 2021 16 hours ago

