What do frontline restaurant workers want?





BurgerFi has centralized all of its communications on a mobile configuration. Company news, updates, photos, videos and success stories were streamed live via an interactive company news feed. Every business and franchise site is now using the platform, which has proven to be particularly useful this year as BurgerFi needed to update its day-to-day, hour-to-hour practices as regulations and terms of reference were changing. Lack of communication with headquarters “was the # 2 challenge facing frontline hospitality workers in the YOOBICs study. Challenge # 2: frontline workers feel undervalued and under-trained One of the most common misconceptions of frontline workers is that they don’t appreciate training. Studies continue to show that employees are more confident, report more satisfaction, and have a better chance of seeing a future career with the company when they learn on the job. The YOOBIC study showed that training does not meet the needs of frontline workers, many of whom have changed dramatically during the pandemic. Almost half of employees said they were only trained once a year, an insufficient number given the rapid expansion of responsibilities in the life of COVID, from clean-up procedures to performing out of business. site, etc. 48% of those trained once a year or less reported a lack of recognition, compared to 32% overall

58% of frontline employees said they think the most important thing about training is engaging and fun

40 percent (as mentioned) of frontline workers said they were only trained once a year or less Training is how employers invest in their employees, YOOBIC said. When this only happens once, it’s no surprise that workers feel overlooked and undervalued. And because frontline staff have significantly less time for training than office staff, more than half said they prefer training that is pleasant to complete. The general feeling: successful training is something employees really want to take time for. Think of it this way, too: if someone goes through regular training sessions, educates themselves, and works toward a larger goal, there’s a good chance they’ll stick around just because they’ve invested. . It’s a lot easier to quit a job than you. I don’t know anything about the one you spent a lot of time growing up in (and don’t care). Like doing 400 pages in a 1000 page book rather than never going beyond the foreword. YOOBIC suggests reformatting training. Make them frequent, engaging, and accessible anytime and anywhere employees need them. And yes, that means making it mobile. Offer training through mobile learning, keep it brief and sweet with micro-learning, and make it fun, engaging and social with gamification, the company said. YOOBIC offered an example from menswear retailer Jules. When the company decided to overhaul its brand image (in 550 stores in four countries), it had to continuously train 3,000 employees in the new strategy. He did it from the bottom up. The company has moved to a mobile learning platform with short, interactive courses and has shaped its workplace learning around the experience of frontline employees. The result was some 7,500 hours of training and 175,000 lessons. Challenge # 3: frontline workers need digitized tasks to be more productive The truth about frontline work is its task and its processes. Put this drink on the table. Clean up after each guest leaves the booth. And so on. However, many of these tasks involve a significant amount of administrative work which, while important, can hamper higher value activities, YOOBIC said. Productive employees have more time for impactful work, like interacting with customers, performing checks at the table, or just focusing on delivering quality service through any channel, such as drive. Frontline workers are aware, according to the YOOBIC study, that outdated, non-digital task management tools are hurting productivity. 73% of frontline employees still use paper forms (for the hospitality industry in particular, this number was 66%)

71% believe that digitized processes and tasks would make them more productive (it was even higher for hospitality / catering at 76%) As the world seems to have gone digital and there is no turning back, many frontline worker task management tools stuck in the 1990s. Almost three-quarters said they still use tools. paper forms prone to errors. YOOBIC said restaurants can digitize tasks and processes in an effort to refocus frontline employees on core income-generating activities. Not to mention, what customers attribute to restaurants. Eliminate not only paper, but also the use of multiple tools such as email, Excel and PowerPoint by consolidating it all in a mobile platform. Not only do digitized tasks and processes make frontline workers more productive, they also make their roles more fulfilling, which in turn increases job satisfaction, the company said.

