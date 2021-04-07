‘Keeping Hope’: Despite COVID Uncertainty, Graduates Cross Their Fingers and Buy Prom Dresses | Local ways of life | Lifestyles

Adee Burgess thinks positively.

The grade 12 student from Wolfville, Nova Scotia is hoping to have another ball at the end of the year.

“Right now I’m not 100% convinced that there will be a ball because of the new COVID-19 variants, but if we continue to follow the rules and restrictions then I think we can. always have one, ”she said, noting how strange that would be because everyone would still have to be masked.

Burgess is confident that something will happen for graduation no matter what, as this year is much better than last year.

So, she has already bought a ball gown, ordering it online by sending in her measurements. That way, she said, it was her size, made to measure, and she could avoid going to stores to shop, thus avoiding people.

“I feel like the girls are going to go with the flow and buy a dress to celebrate however they want,” says Tracey Simms, owner and manager of Alyssa Formals located in Lower Sackville and Sydney, NS

“Some are hoping for a traditional ballroom event and others are planning their own backyard party or photoshoot,” says Simms.

In-store sales support this idea, as Simms says the number of dresses she has sold is up from last year.

Brittany Woodworth from Timeless moments in Sydney, NS agrees. She says they’ve already had the busiest prom season she’s seen in her seven years as head of the store, selling just over 200 dresses to date.

When it comes to the style of dresses purchased, Woodworth says that in recent years shoppers have really embraced the “ every style is in the style ” mentality, which she says is nice to see.

Prom girls started shopping very early this year, in August and September, when the unknown threat of a second wave was slated for fall, Woodworth adds.

“We’re always very busy, with girls who had delayed their shopping, waiting to know what the plan of the ball would be, before committing to a dress. Everyone is really excited and in a good mood, ”says Woodworth.

“Everyone can feel like they find something they feel the best in, instead of feeling limited by styles,” she says.

That being said, Woodworth says the neutral ball gowns, pastels and tulle skirt seemed like a bestseller this year. She is also happy to see the satin skirts return.

“There is something so classic about a loose, clean skirt,” she says.

Prom or not?

“As almost nothing happened last year, the bar is not very high for me and I think my level of expectation will be easily reached,” said Barr.

Burgess agrees.

“The year before we didn’t know what to expect and we were very disappointed with all the changes, but this year it won’t be such a surprise and we will have an idea of ​​what they have been through already although it won. ” t be exactly the same, ”she said.

Overall, Barr isn’t worried as she has mixed feelings about the normal big ball anyway, and would be happy with a little one with just her closest friends.

“I think something’s going to happen, although I don’t know what it’s going to look like. I know we’ll find a way to celebrate, ”she said.

Morgan Gee, meanwhile, takes a wait-and-see approach. The grade 12 student from Windsor, Nova Scotia, does not plan to purchase her ball gown until he has confirmation that there will indeed be a ball.

“I can’t bring myself to spend a lot of money on a dress not to wear it and then sell it back for half what I paid for,” she says.

Gee says there is a Facebook group for her high school where others post their dresses, which makes her happy, but after seeing so many older girls last year trying to sell their dresses – some have even lowered the prices very low, but not able to do so. sell them – this makes her reluctant to buy one just yet.

Something to celebrate

Allison Piercey, of Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador, says graduates have waited their entire lives to walk across the stage in gowns and receive their diplomas.

Even though there is no official prom plan, Woodworth says parents seem to be taking matters into their own hands to ensure their graduates can experience some sort of celebration. It might not sound like the typical prom or grand walk of pre-COVID days, but Woodworth believes they will always find a way to celebrate their big day, as they deserve.

That’s what Allison Piercey of Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador is hoping for.

“I hope our amazing parents put something together and make our day as special as possible! I have high hopes that my graduating class and I will make the prom season as great and memorable as possible, ”says Piercey.

Annabella Ringer, also from Labrador City, said a group of parents have sought approval from the city to host an event in the arena parking lot where they could socially distance themselves, but so far that request has them was refused.

Karmyn Skinner believes the Labrador City graduation events could be broadcast live, but feels heartbroken because she waited 13 years for the celebrations.

“I doubt anything big is going to happen this year,” she said.

She bought a dress because her mom wanted pictures, but she knows a lot of people who won’t bother to get one due to the lack of events.

Skinner, however, is still hoping to have an open house where close friends and family will come to visit.

Piercey explains that in Labrador City, graduation is the big day and the prom is just a little dance that they have with all the years. It’s actually graduation day when the graduates dress in their gowns and march through the gym and graduate.

“On graduation day,” says Piercey, “all grade 12 students wake up and get ready in their fancy dress and have open houses in the mornings. We wear our dresses, and family and friends come to your home to see you and celebrate with you. “

For the most part, Piercey explains that each graduate has their own open house, unless you combine it with a very close friend.

The graduates then go to the school gymnasium where they take a big walk and are presented with their diplomas, she says.

“The big step consists of two steps. The first step we wear our fancy dresses with the cap and the dress on, then the second step we just wear the fancy dresses to show them off, ”she says.

“I’m thrilled with everything that’s going to happen, even though there’s no formal ball,” she said. “It will always be fun to get together with friends to celebrate the last few years.”

“We walk past parents, other family members and our dates. It’s all over Labrador and I’m pretty sure some parts of Newfoundland. “

It’s this graduation march, says Piercey, that parents are working hard to make sure they can find a way to make it happen again.

Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang said at a recent press conference, the focus will be on graduation and respecting academic achievement.

“I cannot give you any certainty as to the current status of the protocols for the end of May and June,” he said. “But the education system is making contingency plans and focusing on degrees.”

The promises, he says, will likely be left with families and communities, but will be made in a way that respects collection limits and COVID-19 protocols.

“We can’t provide medium to long term certainty,” Strang says.

Whatever happens, Barr says she’s happy.

“I’m thrilled with everything that’s going to happen, even though there’s no formal ball,” she said. “It will always be fun to get together with friends to celebrate the last few years.”

