Barack Obama brings back Adidas sneakers for Bruce Springsteen podcast





Former President Barack Obama is a master of the high daddy style and brought his cool taste to the fore while recording his new podcast with Bruce Springsteen. The former “Glory Days” commander-in-chief and musician kicked off their “Renegades: Born In the USA” series earlier this year and teased new episodes on social media. This week, Obama himself showed off his latest look for the Instagram taping in a button-down shirt, rolled chinos and a recognizable pair of sneakers. The white and green kicks are none other than Adidas’ signature Stan Smith silhouette, a style that sparked a politician’s style frenzy in 2019. Related

Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas The former POTUS sparked a social media frenzy when Twitter noticed it in a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers during a trip to Malaysia in December 2019 with the Obama Foundation. The low pair is inspired by Smith, his own tennis legend, and is a staple in the brand’s lineup of classics; you can buy Obama’s choice of shoes for $ 85 at Adidas.com. This photo of Barack Obama wearing cropped chinos and Stan Smiths is the Friday gift I needed pic.twitter.com/jPubVq6cJg – Emily O’Donnell (@emily_odonnell) January 31, 2020 Man Obama has the fucking drip man. My president is rocking the adidas Stan Smiths. https://t.co/yZwIsqDfUe – Scott Klingler (@ScotYe) January 29, 2020 Obama wears the Stan Smith Adidas just makes my day https://t.co/fgzN03vLdm – Anj (@ davisanj13) April 5, 2021 Another Obama favorite sneaker that has made headlines is his sustainable Allbirds pick. The Allbirds Wool Runners were labeled as carbon neutral when the company announced the launch of its Carbon Footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products. Its durable fabric incorporates superfine merino wool uppers and laces formed from recycled plastic bottles with SweetFoam Brazilian cane filling. Obama’s frequently chosen all-black colourway sells for $ 95 at Allbirds.com. Obama has been wearing eco-friendly shoes for years now. During a Duke vs UNC basketball game in 2019, the politician made headlines for his choice of affordable pairs with his custom embroidered Rag & Bone bomber jacket. He also opted for the sneakers again while vacationing with his family in France in 2019 as well. obama wearing a bomber jacket and allbirds at duke-unc game is the level i want to be pic.twitter.com/PbZojgnTvW – alexa (@alexabtn) February 21, 2019

Allbirds wool runner in natural black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds The Chicago native has also been frequently seen in pairs of his other favorite sneaker brands, Asics and Nike. When it comes to more formal events, you can find Obama in a mix of derby shoes, moccasins, and oxfords. Click through the gallery to see the evolution of former President Barack Obama’s style over the years.







