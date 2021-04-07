What does fashion mean to GS students? – The George-Anne Media Group

Fashion is such a hot topic within the college community, it means something different to everyone involved. I wanted to reach out to a few Georgia Southern students and hear their thoughts on the Georgia Southern fashion scene and also what the word illustrious means to them.

Naomi Wang, Senior Merchandising and Apparel Design (FMAD), believes fashion is a statement of who you are.

This [fashion] helps a lot of people to express themselves like how you feel. I think it’s really just a statement from you and the time, so it can also be a political statement., Wang continues.

When talking about her own style, Wangs considers it funky and explains how she likes to save money to find new pieces.

Yeah, I like more funk songs, I save a lot I would say [speaking on her style], as eclectic funky and then also minimalist and classic in a weird way., Wang describes.

Speaking to another FMAD student, Jessica Batey, fashion is also an individual expression for her.

Fashion is an art and a form of expression for people who want to make a statement without saying anything. You can tell a lot about a person and how they dress. Fashion also has psychological effects. Wearing a certain outfit can change the way a person interacts with others and how they feel about themselves. That’s why when you wear an outfit that makes you look good, you feel good too. Batey believes.

The Bateys style is simple, as she wears, lots of neutral and earthy tones and I wear lots of navy blue. Most of my clothes are recycled in second hand stores and I modify them to match me or a specific style. Currently, I wear a lot of button down shirts, paired with a cropped tank top, jeans or any other basic straight pants with converse or doc-martens. I also wear a lot of sweaters and sweatshirts. I think accessories have a big impact on an outfit and it changes the aesthetic so don’t be afraid to switch up the outfit by mixing and matching the accessories.

I was curious about Wang’s opinion on the difference between style and trends and how the two can represent fashion. She clarified her interpretation of the three ideas.

Everyone has their own personal style, or at least they should develop one if they don’t like what they’re currently labeled. For trends it’s more like, they want to jump on the coolest things because fashion is always changing, I would say trends are more like they come and go. I don’t think they’re a bad thing, I think sometimes they’re awesome, Wang said.

Fashion is such a personal thing that it helps people develop their own identity and helps people understand how they want to be seen. Knowing more about what this means for people, especially our fellow students, can help everyone feel more comfortable with the way they express themselves.

At Georgia Southern, there is a special sense of style among some students. It is very common that students tend to go for the more comfortable options of their closest.

You see a lot of people wearing the classic t-shirt and jeans look. Students tend to wear sportswear on campus because it helps them feel comfortable from class to class. I think colleges located in cities tend to have more forward thinking students than in a rural town like Georgia Southern. There are, however, a few individual student communities that stand out. There are several modeling clubs on campus and I see most of them are wearing pretty trendy clothes. The skating community, FMAD students, art students and Sororities also tend to follow fashion trends, sure they all have a different aesthetic but they follow trends, Batey said.

Wang also commented on the style influence that sorority students can have here in Georgia Southern.

The most influential people would probably be the sorority houses. Saw some good things come out of there like some girls who are mostly in my major who start their own little thing on Instagram and like to sell like t-shirts, pants, sweatshirts and stuff ., Wang pointed out. .

Batey suggested that you might notice college students getting more fashionable and adding to their closets.

Overall, students are more likely to wear comfortable clothes, so you won’t see a lot of people dressing for class. I think that might change over the course of a few years because more and more people are going into fashion and updating their wardrobes. TikTok plays a major role in the development and dissemination of current fashion trends, especially for high school and college students. A few years ago Instagram celebrities were the main outlet for the latest trends and before that it was magazines. Some people may hate the clock app, but I think TikTok is the main reason there has been increased interest in fashion.

There is so much to explore in the world of fashion, especially when it comes to seeing how it influences and affects other students on campus. Fashion is what you make it into, and there’s no reason not to try out different looks, come up with new ideas, and see which style really suits you!