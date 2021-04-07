Recreate Hailey Biebers $ 2,365 Blazer Dress Look for only $ 42

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Have you ever seen one of your favorite celebs and instantly needed to know exactly what they were wearing? It happens to We many! And when we really have fall in love with an outfit, we almost always want to collect it ourselves.

The only thing that stopsWe filling our closets with celebrity-approved styles is our comparatively limited budget. But just because we work with limited funds doesn’t mean we can’t replicate the styles the stars wear, we even consider ourselves experts in the trade!

One of our favorite trends that is exploding for spring is oversized blazers, and we love how Hailey Bieber took her own take on the look by wearing an adorable blazer dress! While we surely couldn’t afford its original $ 2,365 version, we found a very similar look. for only $ 42 on Amazon!

Get the UNIQUE 21 Women’s Asymmetric Blazer Dress for only $ 42, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

What we were looking for when shopping for a similar blazer was the right shade of tan that practically mimicked that of the Bieber blazer designed as a dress on a recent outing. the UNIQUE blazer 21 we found the exact same color we were hoping to find, and the significantly lower price was more than enough to get We to add it to our baskets!

What we really like the most the blazer we found is that it’s already tailored to fit like a dress, while Biebers’ choice is literally a blazer turned into an oversized dress. Only a top model can get away with it!

Not only the blazer dress we found more accessible in price, but it is more accessible for all We non-regular models out there who have different body types. Were very into this chic and sophisticated blazer trend, and for just $ 42, would definitely give this look a chance!

