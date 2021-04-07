JS Edwards in Pikesville closes after nearly 40 years in business – CBS Baltimore

PIKESVILLE, Maryland (WJZ) – After nearly four decades, a classic clothing store that used to dress men all over the Baltimore area is closing its doors.

Edward Steinberg has been helping Baltimore men look their best for almost 40 years.

READ MORE: Howard County churches host immunization clinics Wednesday

Were sort of a niche clothing store where high-end designer men’s clothing was found, ”Steinberg said.

Over the years he has dressed local celebrities, lawyers, politicians and more at JS Edwards, his men’s clothing store in Pikesville.

But he recently decided he was ready for a new chapter in his life and was ready to retire.

Our lease was up, ”said Steinberg. “We said, you know what, its time.

READ MORE: New social media account ‘Survivors Of BSA’ shares stories of alleged sexual harassment and assault at Baltimore School of the Arts

His company has developed quite the following of loyal customers who say the clothing and service here is unlike any other in the area.

JS Edwards has been the go-to clothing store for me, ”said Benjy Green.

This is where I come when I want a special piece, a special costume, things that you can’t find anywhere else in Baltimore, ”another client told WJZ.

The store will remain open until a certain time in June. Steinberg said he has yet to decide on an official closing date.

NO MORE NEWS: 24-year-old man charged with attempted kidnapping and assault on 12-year-old girl in Overlea on Saturday

In the meantime, he is having a big sale with 20 to 60% off.