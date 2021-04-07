Fashion
West Side fashion brand nearly lost their store to owner’s unpaid taxes, so they bought the building
GARFIELD PARK The owners of a West Side clothing brand were excited to finally open a physical store in 2018 after five years in business.
But the brand has faced challenges since then: The dreams of entrepreneurs were almost dashed when their unpaid landowners nearly forced them to close. In a last minute turn, the brand ended up being able to buy the property and keep their business. Now they look forward to many years on the West Side.
The flagship Fort Maner store opened in 2018 at 2819 W. Harrison St., just two blocks from where co-founder Tyshaun Hunter grew up. Hunter and his business partner, Aiyana Kendall, focused on rehabilitating the once vacant building they were renting, installing a new floor, replacing the roof, purchasing a new oven and repairing walls.
This has not been easy. But I wanted to make it like home. I didn’t want to open a store in a messy place, Hunter said.
But after all that work, they almost lost the business in 2019. Their owner was three years behind on property taxes and a new owner was ready to take over the building, which meant Hunter and Kendall could have been evicted or see their rent skyrocket. .
We offered to buy the property from the owner because he was going to lose it. But he acted like nothing had happened, Kendall said. We’ve been scared. We didn’t know what was going to happen.
I was furious, Hunter said. I finally found a business in the neighborhood where I live, helping people find jobs in the community. And in the blink of an eye, he was going to be taken from me.
Coincidentally, another effort to buy the building helped save Hunter and Kendalls’ affairs.
Cook County records show that property taxes on the building were not paid in 2019 or 2020, accumulating $ 22,480.50 in taxes and interest. Taxes are also marked overdue for 2018.
the Cook County Land Bank Authority, a government organization that searches for vacant land to put it back into use, began the process of buying back taxes and acquiring the property in a 2017 treasury sale.
A treasury sale is the last resort for counties to collect taxes that have not been paid for at least three years. When a buyer purchases taxes on a property, the original owner has a payback period to pay back taxes. If they don’t pay, the entity buying the taxes can get a tax deed from the courts, making them the new owner of the property.
Which normally happens, if we don’t buy it, the next tax buyer will acquire the store and put [tenants] said Elisha Sanders, Acquisitions Specialist for Land Bank.
When Sanders bought the taxes for the land bank in the 2017 treasury sale, the property was vacant. A year after the process of acquiring the land began, Sanders learned that Hunter and Kendall had rented and renovated the space.
On our first inspection, the property was vacant. Later it functions as a complete, fully rehabilitated store, Sanders said.
It’s not uncommon for landowners who are behind on their property taxes to keep tenants in the dark until the sheriff shows up to evict them, Sanders said.
You see a lot of local businesses in this situation. They don’t know until it’s too late, she said.
The Cook County Land Bank Authority typically only purchases vacant and distressed properties so that they can be used by neighborhood organizations and residents for purposes that benefit the community. Since they had unwittingly acquired a building that was already in use, Sanders contacted Kendall and Hunter to ask if they wanted to purchase the building themselves.
It was just the best news ever. We told them, yes, absolutely, said Kendall.
The treasure sale process is a long one, Sanders said. The original owner has 30 months to pay off their tax arrears before the property is handed over in a complex legal process. The Land Bank makes it easier for residents, organizations and businesses like Fort Maner to acquire property without all of the red tape, Sanders said.
Now, nearly two years after Sanders contacted small business owners, Hunter and Kendall have finally closed the property. Hunter said he takes tremendous pride in not only running a business in his own community, but also owning the land his business is built on.
Owning the property gives Fort Maner a lot more stability, and landlords won’t have to worry about rising rents or issues with a landlord. It also gives entrepreneurs more opportunities to build the store, as they will be investing in their own building, rather than one that is owned by someone else, Hunter said.
I can do whatever I want. I can expand my place. I can hire more people from the community, Hunter said. It means the world to me.
Pascal Sabino is a ReportforAmericacorps member covering Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park for the Block Club Chicago.
