Kendall Jenner removes tweet from her dress dubbed Shady by Selena Gomez fans





Tweeted and deleted. Last weekend, Kendall Jenner celebrated Easter in the same pink floral dress Rodarte ($ 2,645) Selena Gomez wore it in her “De Una Vez” music video in January. But what started as a chance match-up moment quickly turned into something much more dramatic, as fans of the two superstars took to social media to debate who wore the look best. Adding fuel to the fire, Jenner, 25, even retweeted a fan who remarked, “Kendall Jenner pulled this dress off better than anyone,” adding the comment, “had to take it home after the shoot . The model probably referred to his shoot with Vogue China in January, for which she donned the daisy print dress. While Jenner may not have been aware of the brewing battle between her fans and those of Gomez, it didn’t take long for the 28-year-old pop star’s “Selenators” to weigh in on his tweet. Kendall Jenner acknowledged her correspondence moment with Selena Gomez in a tweet since deleted. Twitter “Tragic how Kendall felt the need to shade Selena, her sister is so unsure of being compared to the Queen for a simple outfit that she had to desperately say she looked better? lol it’s so mean! we wrote. Adding another, “There was no reason to compare Kendall and Selena on a dress they both looked gorgeous in… Kendall should have been sitting there and holding her chicken instead of quoting that tweet to begin with… she knew well and well. what she was doing. “ Other irreducibles of Gomez started flooding Jenner’s responses with photos and excerpts from the video “De Una Vez”; before long, the parade deleted his tweet completely. The “Bad Liar” hitmaker has yet to address the issue, but his official fan club cheekily retweeted photos of Jenner in the look, along with a link to stream Gomez’s new Spanish EP, “Revelacin “. The two stars have a story that goes beyond simple fashion; Jenner was once romantically linked to famous Gomez ex, Justin Bieber, and is now close friends of the “Sorry” singer’s wife, Hailey Baldwin. Gomez and Jenner are currently not following each other on Instagram.







