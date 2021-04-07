Stop clothing pollution: Palm Harbor store aims to make fashion eco-friendly





PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor store buys and sells new and lightly used fashionable clothing to help fashionistas reduce their carbon footprint and protect the environment. Palm Harbor’s Clothes Mentor is located at 34888 US-19. They buy women’s clothing brands every day of the week, without an appointment, and pay cash on the spot. Items must be two years or older, freshly laundered, removed from hanger, and folded into a basket. Clothing, bags, jewelry, and more in the store vary from Target brands to high-end designer brands. We love our designer items. This is our store candy. In fact, goand uses an authentication service for all of our luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel. But our buyers are very well trained to authenticate our Michael Kors, Dooney and Bourke, trainer, Kate Spade, Tory Burch – you name it, we sell it, said COO Amy Aquinl. Jack Hanna retires from public life after diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease

The store continues to go green in addition to recycling the clothes it makes, buying back clothes that are always in fashion and reselling them. We encourage our customers to reduce the use of plastic in their daily life. So we offer an incentive as a 10% discount when you decline a bag, ”Aquinl said. “And when you sell us, you recycle, you reduce your carbon footprint, and you give those clothes a second life with someone else. You are also paid cash on the spot for this, so it’s a win-win for everyone. Aquinl said prices at Clothes Mentor were 70% lower than prices in malls. Sizes 0 to 26 are available in store. She mentioned that a brand new Michael Kors dress can be purchased at their store for just $ 25. They also know what is continually popular during the ongoing pandemic. As many fans as possible: Eric Church announces plan for 2022 concert in Tampa

Well, everyone knows that with the coronavirus, sportswear is what is so popular right now … Here at Clothes Mentor, you will find that a lot of our products have brand new price tags, said Aquinl, showing off a brand new Lululemon jacket for $ 100 off the mall price. Clothes Mentor also offers a free personal shopping service. Customers can go to their website, fill out a questionnaire, and employees will draw pieces for a new wardrobe. Clothing can now also be purchased online.

