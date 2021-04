Lady Gaga wears a wedding dress for House of Gucci

Lady Gaga stepped out in a white wedding dress while filming her new movie Gucci House in Rome and that pretty much proves that the movie will bless We with fabulous fashion moments! In the film, which is a biographical detective film directed by Ridley scott, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife. And although the film portrays Reggianis’ marriage, divorce, and even a plan to assassinate Gucci, it has become very clear over the past few weeks that the film’s wardrobe carries the same weight as the plot. In fact, the general manager of Guccis Marco bizzarri even opened up the Gucci archives to bring realistic fashion to the film. On April 7, Gaga was pictured on the Rome set, completely transformed into a character. The 35-year-old singers traditionally had blonde hair tucked under a brown wig and styled in voluminous loose waves. Her makeup was reminiscent of the era, with a thick black liner around her eyes. As for the outfit? Gaga wore a mid-length lace wedding dress with a strapless neckline. The star also sported a matching cape, adding a conservative touch. With the film about the fashion dynasty, it’s no surprise that accessories are paramount. The Born This Way singer wore her white wedding dress with a junked black belt and ivory pumps with navy trims. Jewelry was also an integral part of the look, so a gold cross necklace, bracelet, and earrings were added to the set. The style moments didn’t end with Gaga. Pilot Adam, who plays Maurizio Gucci in the film, also looked dapper in a blue blazer and tan pants. The duo, who will also be joined on the set by Jared leto, Al Pacino and Salma hayek, first teased their new movie on March 9, 2021. Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci, Gaga captioned a snowy and insanely chic photo of herself and her 37-year-old co-star. In the post, both actors were dressed as new. The pilot wore a cable knit turtleneck on the top and white ski pants on the bottom. Gaga was quite the contrast, dressed in all black with a white fur hat. But it was her jewelry that stole the show. She was draped in gold and pearl necklaces, hoops and a beautiful pearl-encrusted cuff. Celebrities and fans alike quickly shared their excitement for the upcoming film with Kate hudson drop approval emoticons, Sharon stone handwriting, so chic and elegant, and the official Instagram account was ringing with a call to adopt me. Hear the best Hollywood stars present their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



