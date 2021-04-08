Kim Kardashian Skims Brand Pop-up, expanding into men’s retail stores – WWD

Kim Kardashian West is ambitious about the future of Skims.

Launched as a shapewear line in fall 2019, the brand just opened its first pop-up in Los Angeles. The temporary store is located inside The Grove, the Rick Caruso-owned mall where Angeleno native Kardashian West has been shopping since it opened in 2002. In partnership with Nordstrom, Skims’ first business partner, the pop-up is a nude colored box with rounded edges and a large brand logo. Outside of Nordstrom and now Selfridges in the UK, the brand is sold only online direct to the consumer.

“We obviously want new customers, all along,” Kardashian West told WWD, as she was about to visit to see the pop-up open for the first time. “I love the idea that you can see this and not really know what it is and check it out.” The store opened on Tuesday and will close on May 7.

More retail is in the future. Kardashian West has said the brand’s goal is to have a permanent independent Skims store, which is likely to become a reality next year. But even as the permanent retail business unfolds, the pop-ups will continue, as Kardashian West has said she loves the idea of ​​having Skims stores “everywhere” and being able to create unique designs for the holidays. .

His ambition for the brand certainly does not stop there. With Skims’ success this year, during the coronavirus pandemic, there are many more on the way.

A representative for Skims declined to give specific sales figures, but Kardashian West said online sales had “quadrupled” last year and had to hire more employees, largely due to the fortuitous planning of the brand’s casual and loungewear extensions shortly before the pandemic. hit. She singled out the Skims Cozy line, made from an extensible loop yarn, as a major success.

“I knew it would be good because I’ve never seen anything like it before, but we’ve restocked it 10 times now,” Kardashian West said. “We keep adding different colors and we are still selling.”

Casual clothing has become a priority as the demand for comfortable clothing to stay at home has become so evident.

“Lounge and casual was expected, he was going out, maybe it would have been a smaller or less frequent drop, but the pandemic hit and he was selling like crazy,” Kardashian West said.

There will therefore be more Cozy and more relaxed, for women and children. There will be more lingerie and underwear, more bodysuits. But Skims will also expand into new categories, such as sports (“I want the most perfect sports bras and leggings”), swimming and men. When Rihanna revealed it last fall men’s underwear line for Savage x Fenty, it has essentially gone viral online, and all items are currently sold out on Amazon.

“We have a huge demand in the men’s category,” Kardashian West said, noting that the Skims Boyfriend line was kind of a “test” for this market. Most parts are out of print.

Despite Kim’s recent trademark filing for Skkn, which includes products in the categories of skin care, hair care, nail care and supplements, Kardashian West maintains that another brand or company does not. will not come in the short term. The mogul also already has beauty and fragrance lines, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, in addition to Skims and continues to study for a law degree.

“I want to finish this,” she said, “before I connect to anything else.”