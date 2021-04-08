Fashion of the year 2000 returns this spring





As we have recently passed the Spring Equinox, it is safe to say that many of us are anxiously awaiting the onset of constant warm weather and the freedoms brought during summer. Throughout 2020, many of us have felt trapped and stagnant in our lives due to our 40s. The new year and the new season give us a chance to reclaim our personal power and redefine the way we present ourselves in the world. That being said, my favorite part of "spring cleaning" is getting all that big winter clothes out of sight and focusing on the opportunity to explore a new sense of fashion. There is no doubt that 2020 has been a wildfire in various contexts, but the 20-year rule can shed light on those dark times. The 20 year rule in the fashion industry is known as the re-emergence and return to trends that we loved and subsequently rejected about two decades ago. For many of us this means a return and a general appreciation of our early childhood.–without trying too hard to sound like Wordsworth. The 20-year-old fashion of 2000 consisted of bright colors, shiny accessories, pleated skirts, baguette bags, low-waisted pants, designer pieces and more. Brands like Juicy Couture, Bebe, Ed Hardy and Von Dutch are coming back more than ever to make a statement. Fortunately, platforms like Depop and ThreadUp offer its users the ability to explore these Y2K coins in accessible and affordable ways. These platforms not only support small designers, but contribute to an environmentally friendly attitude. Personally, I love to use Depop to find unique and unique pieces to add to my wardrobe. It is important to remember that we are still facing the trials of the pandemic. Therefore, wearing your mask is an essential part of any outfit. A wide variety of companies and designers are now selling fun, printed masks with a wide range of style choices. Some of these designs include prints of fruits, animals, flowers, stripes and polka dots. Finding a mask that works for you and your style is a great way to spice up any outfit. Alternatively, you can go for a solid color mask for a more classic and timeless look. The primary goal of fashion is to cultivate a way of being that is authentic and fulfilling for you. There is no right or wrong approach to expressing yourself, especially through fashion. When you are true to yourself and your individuality, you will attract a community of people with similar interests and styles.







