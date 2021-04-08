Flour Bluff High School Prom Dresses





CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas Flour Bluff High School, Hannah Hoopers, the dream of creating Cinderellas Closet is becoming a reality. “I started this project my first year, unfortunately we couldn’t complete it due to COVID, and the prom was canceled, but this year we got down to it and got to see it happen, ”Hooper said. The project provides prom dresses for those who may not be able to afford them. “It’s basically a library for prom dresses, girls can check out a dress to wear for the ball and then return it and it will be reused next year,” Hooper said. Organizers received over 200 dresses ranging in size 0-16. Some were donated new from Macy’s, along with a few more dresses donated by other members of the community. According to FB Principal Linda Medley, once each student chooses their dream dress, they will also receive modifications provided by home economics teachers to make sure they look and feel. better. “We have a great staff here who have volunteered to do touch-ups for the girls, and they also connect with their friends in the community to help them out,” Medley said. Hooper said she hopes Cinderellas Closet will help ease the financial burden of the prom and that everyone can focus on enjoying their big night. “I’m so excited that they feel beautiful on prom night and I think everyone should have this opportunity,” Hooper said. Local dry cleaning company Peerless Cleaners is also committed to providing free dry cleaning for the dresses.

Flours Bluff’s prom is scheduled for April 24.

