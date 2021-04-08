Lena Dunham launches plus size fashion collection with 11 Honor

Throughout her career, 34-year-old screenwriter and director Lena Dunham has presented herself as relatable characters for the millennium emerging into adulthood. From her role in the 2010 film “Tiny Furniture” to that of Hannah Horvath in her semi-autobiographical HBO series “Girls”. Now Dunham is once again harnessing his experiences of growing up in an artistic New York family and (perhaps most importantly in this case) his relationship with his body into something people can appreciate: a fashion line.

Lena Dunham, 34, launched her very first fashion line in collaboration with 11 Honor Tuesday. 11 Honor

Dunham collaborated with 11 Honor from Patrick Herning, a plus size fashion retailer that offers runway-worthy styles in sizes other than two, four and six. Dunham’s versatile five-piece line, available in sizes 12 to 26, is the brand’s first celebrity partnership. She worked with Honoré 11’s main designer, Danielle Eke.

“I wanted to create a plus size collection ever since I moved into being an adult (after 20 years after the hysterectomy) and started to really feel the market gaps. The main way I shop is through Honor 11 because they make it possible to get the items I fantasize about from designers who historically don’t make large sizes, and they’ve created a really powerful community. for older women, ”Dunham said in a statement to TMRW.

The pieces, which range from $ 98 for a white mock neck tank top to $ 298 for a pinstripe double-breasted blazer with a scallop hem, target fuller-bodied women who, like Dunham, admire designer pieces but are fed up with what the actor said. he is constantly adjusting and pulling clothes designed for a leaner body type.

“Each room is inspired and named after a location in Soho in the 80s / 90s. When I was growing up it was an emerging neighborhood full of artists of all kinds and the major feeling was freedom, style, of The women I saw everyday my mom, her friends, random ladies shopping at the flower market on Saturday had such a confidence that came from being purely themselves, ”said Dunham.

Her mother, artist and photographer Laurie Simmons, helped name pieces like the Dean blazer and the Deluca miniskirt (after the flagship location of Dean + Deluca which closed in 2019). Dunham’s father, painter Carroll Dunham, designed the geometric floral shapes of the Madderlake dress.

“I made it my mission as a client and now designer to really haunt every corner of the web that caters to women with curvy bodies and what I find is that companies think we either want to dress up. like we’re going to the club, or like we’re grandmothers, and Patrick understands that there are as many fashion-loving women as there are straight-waisted women, ”Dunham said.

Dunham announced the collaboration with a Instagram publish Tuesday in its candid, anecdotal style. And while many followers have expressed their enthusiasm for the line, others felt Dunham’s message of designing clothes to empower fuller women was lost in the price tags.

“Gorgeous clothes and a big thumbs up for creating an inclusive line. And I adore you. But, these prices are definitely not inclusive for the typical American woman,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for being so vulnerable. I really felt this, I have the same struggles. I have good days and very bad days. Due to the 40s and a year of huge personal losses, mostly from bad lately. Sometimes I feel completely alone in this struggle. “Although I personally can’t afford any of these beautiful pieces, I understand the feeling and I feel heard,” another said.

Danielle Eke, 11 Honoré’s design director who is a plus-size black woman on a mission to standardize the inclusion of size and portrayal of people of color in high-end ways, responded to criticism of the line’s pricing. .

“Over the years, as the market for plus size and inclusiveness has grown, most of the offerings have been in lower to mid-range prices,” she told TMRW. “11 Honor wanted to speak to a different client who had a little more money to spend and who was looking for quality over quantity. The contemporary and designer market has ignored the plus size community, and we’re here to disrupt that. . “

That being said, she added that the brand’s ultimate goal is to dress as many women as possible and that the company plans to re-evaluate its business model to adjust it “if necessary, including price, range of clothing. sizes and style supply “.

“I wanted to deliver pieces that any woman could feel powerful, playful in, and in which herself, and that could complement her other pieces to elevate her everyday style and make her feel like her body. is as precious as that of others. “ 11 Honor

Like many celebrity efforts, Dunham also encountered criticism from critics who believed other under-represented women in the bigger community would have been better faces for the company. Nylon reported that Dunham’s public discourse about disliking her body and having fluctuating weights and shapes throughout her life discredited her “understanding of the community that she now enjoys”.

Other critics believe that the five-piece collection doesn’t add much to the variety of options for tall buyers.

In an interview with the New York Times, which reported the line, Dunham explained that this project is not about summarizing the perspectives of others, but (as his work often is) a “direct response” to his own point of view. .

“I also want to send the message that being hunched over is something to celebrate, not just dealing with it’s not a problem to fix or cover up, but rather a really nice celebration of having a lot to give,” Dunham said. . “It took a while, but I love the fact that my body tells a story of vastness, breadth, presence.”

