Redesigned starting outfit to include approved outfit





By MITCHELL LIERMAN

[email protected] The UNK administration relaxed a dress code restriction that limited graduation attire to academic badges last month. The policy change follows a student government resolution calling for change and an Inclusion and Respect Forum led by Senior Vice Chancellor for Student and University Affairs Charles Bicak. The policy change will allow students of diverse cultural backgrounds to celebrate their heritage upon graduation, while also providing a way forward for student organizations whose students want to represent their involvement on the day they take office. Getting a college degree is one of the greatest accomplishments anyone can achieve, and we want everyone to feel included and be able to show it in their own way, said Todd Gottula, Senior Director of Communications. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do. And this new policy is more inclusive in the way achievements are shared and then celebrated. The new policy will allow students to submit stole and cord designs for approval by April 16 for the next start in May in an expedited process for this year. Going forward, students will be required to submit their designs 90 days prior to the start to receive a full review. Students rewarded for their academic success with Latin prizes and honorary society prizes will always be recognized for their success. Earlier in March, the Student Senate voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling for a change in the old policy. Student policy change activists Adrian Gomez Ramos and Adrian Almeida Hernandez organized a petition campaign that delivered nearly 250 signatures to the administration calling on them to revise the policy. Gomez Ramos, a senior currently in the cabinet of the outgoing student government, spoke at the respect and inclusion forum, pushing the boundaries of politics as the conversation unfolded. We set up this Diversity Equity Access Committee, we have published so many statements on diversity and inclusion, but what has changed? Said Gomez Ramos. Apart from changing the program to include a small section, what has changed? It is a very low fruit that university administrators can take as a step in the right direction, and [the change is] promote that kind of diversity and inclusion that we want as students and what they say they want by forming these kinds of committees. The new policy follows a promise by Bicak in his concluding remarks to the Forum for Respect and Inclusion that students would see a change to make the campus more inclusive within months. I think it’s time to re-energize these kinds of activities and conversations about the remarkable diversity of racial, ethnic and gender identity on our campus, Bicak said at the forum. Gomez Ramos said those conversations shouldn’t end with the graduation dress policy. We don’t want a black speaker to come for Black History Month and then forget about it and next month, September, do the same for Hispanic heritage, Gomez Ramos said. It must be more than that. Our leadership should reflect the type of people we want to see. Another forum for inclusion and respect will be held on Sunday, April 11 at 4 p.m. to reflect on the changes and continue the conversation.

