[Startup Bharat] How Ahmedabad-based Veirdo grew 20 times bringing affordable fashion to young people

It’s a good time to be a online fashion brand in India.

Last year, approximately 130-135 million Indians bought fashion products online, up from 50 million in 2017, according to BCG Avant-garde fashion 2020 report.

The growth of fashion e-commerce In recent years, it has been driven by increasing smartphone penetration, better customer awareness, and improved online sales and brand distribution channels.

As a result, online fashion is no longer a metro phenomenon today, and level II, III and IV cities contribute more than 50% to sales.

Online fashion is also the fastest growing (32% CAGR) in the clothing and lifestyle retail industry in India, according to a report by RedSeer.

All of the above macroeconomic changes have contributed to the growth and success of Veirdo, a fashion business startup based in Ahmedabad.

Co-founders of Veirdo Dhaval Ahir, Piyush Ganatra and Amardeep Jadeja

The void that Veirdo fills

Veirdo was founded by technicians Dhaval Ahir, Amardeep Jadeja, and Piyush Ganatra in 2016, to offer trendy and affordable fashion men aged 16 to 45.

By 2019, the bootstrap startup has grown to launch a women’s clothing brand, Juneberry, to make the most of the rise in women fashion buyers in India. This year, following a growth induced by a pandemic, Veirdo is plans to get into children’s clothing as well.

Dhaval Ahir, co-founder and head of purchasing and technology, Veirdo, tell Your storyAt our launch, e-commerce was still an emerging market in India. But we knew it was the future. We didn’t have any fashion or retail experience, but we did understand how online marketplaces like Amazon or Flipkart work. We found a quality and affordability gap in youth fashion. That’s why we started Veirdo by selling flowers T-shirts for Rs 400-500.

From a floral t-shirt to Over 300 designs, 1,500 SKUs, and several categories of clothing, Veirdo has come a long way. But how did the startup get its name?

It represents the strange and original designs we offer, says the founder.

Infographic: YS Design

Products entirely made in India

Veirdo is an entirely local fashion brand, which sources (raw materials), dyes, designs, prints, manufactures and distributes all his clothes in-house.

Essentially, the startup was aatmanirbhar before it even became a buzzword.

The founder shares,

We have always worked with local designers and workers. All layering and cutting of clothes is done using internal machinery. With India being the largest producer of cotton in the world, the domestic market offers many opportunities. So, From A to Z of our operations were carried out in India from day 1.

Veirdos mens clothing collection includes shirts, t-shirts, jackets, vests, waistcoats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts and jeans. the woman range, meanwhile, covers T-shirts, vests, shrugs, sweatshirts, sweatpants, night suits, jeans and kurtis.

The platform also plans to offer bags and other lifestyle accessories soon.

Verido makes 1.5 lakh per month

Its products are sold on its own D2C website, launched in 2020, and in e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, AJIO, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Udaan, and IndiaMart. Amazon accounts for more than half of Veirdos’ current sales.

The startup has also set up a 25,000 square feet central warehouse in Ahmedabad. All of its functions, from fabric sourcing and manufacturing to forecasting demand and supply, are supplemented by internal technology.

Veirdo currently operates at a manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh clothes per month, which are produced by around fifty contract workers and around a hundred employees.

Every six months we ramp up our manufacturing capacity and expand the network of designers to meet growing demand, reveals Dhaval.

Company growth and future roadmap

The growth of Veirdos over the past five years reflects the overall rise of the fashion e-commerce industry in India. By 2024, online sales are expected to represent 14% of fashion GMV in India $ 133 billion, according to a RedSeer report.

In the first year of activity (2016-17), Veirdo recorded sales of Rs 1.5 crore, who saw a 20X increase until March 2021.

The startup claims to have closed the last financial year with a Turnover of 30 crore rupees, after reaching the breakeven point in 2018.

Following the disruption caused by the lockdown last year, Veirdo continued to manufacture and deliver six lakh PPE kits and two lakh masks within three months. We have managed to pay all salaries with bonuses in these difficult times, says Dhaval.

Veirdo aims to become a brand of Rs 150 crore by 2023

From manufacturing 1,000 garments per month, he now clocks over one lakh units. In five years, Veirdo has served more than 2.5 million customers, 60 percent of them place orders every two to three months.

By 2023, the startup plans to double the number of customers, reach a turnover of Rs 150 crore, and create 700 to 800 new jobs.

He also seeks to raise its first round of external capital strategic investors, who have experience in fashion retail. We have spent on marketing and branding, and will also be looking to engage macro and micro influencers, adds Dhaval.

Given that clothing is the fastest growing category of the fashion business today, Veirdo could very soon launch into rocket growth.