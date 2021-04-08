Editor’s note – The Voice-Tribune

When I ride it, I fly away, I’m a hawk:
he trots the air; the earth sings when he touches it; the lower horn of its hoof is more musical than a Herms pipe.
William Shakespeare
This year the Kentucky Derby will once again be like no other sporting event you can imagine unique, full of traditions and shows of all kinds. The men will wear their best suits and the women will wear the chicest fashion trends of the day, some might even call them suits, worn by people all over the world. Where else can you watch a muddy Slip and Slide in a section of Churchill Downs and less than 50 yards away find a wiser crowd perched on Millionaires Row? The day includes everything from women’s Derby hats measuring over two feet in width and often taller, to men’s seersucker suits that are only worn once a year. Memories are created as crowds listen to the sound of hooves thundering in the past as they watch thoroughbreds cross the finish line, hoping they hold the winning ticket. Several photos of my Derby memories are shared here with you. Everyone is bubbling with festive thoughts when I think of the special people I have shared each Derby with. Spectators from all walks of life make the annual pilgrimage to this sacred land. Rain or shine, there are those with a deep affinity and dedication to witnessing the fastest two minutes in sport. Whether you are planning to attend the race in person or have a house party, I hope you enjoy it to the fullest!
Speaking of colorful events, check out our Homes feature as our very own Account Manager, Lauren Sharp Anderson, beautifies her home with tons of color that will inspire you to do the same. Our entire team has been dedicated to creating and sustaining the publication of Louisville’s iconic monthly for over 70 years. Our gratitude is endless for our loyal advertisers and readers. Without you, we cannot do what we do so well.
With gratitude,
Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey
Editor
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit