Editor’s note – The Voice-Tribune

When I ride it, I fly away, I’m a hawk:

he trots the air; the earth sings when he touches it; the lower horn of its hoof is more musical than a Herms pipe.

William Shakespeare

This year the Kentucky Derby will once again be like no other sporting event you can imagine unique, full of traditions and shows of all kinds. The men will wear their best suits and the women will wear the chicest fashion trends of the day, some might even call them suits, worn by people all over the world. Where else can you watch a muddy Slip and Slide in a section of Churchill Downs and less than 50 yards away find a wiser crowd perched on Millionaires Row? The day includes everything from women’s Derby hats measuring over two feet in width and often taller, to men’s seersucker suits that are only worn once a year. Memories are created as crowds listen to the sound of hooves thundering in the past as they watch thoroughbreds cross the finish line, hoping they hold the winning ticket. Several photos of my Derby memories are shared here with you. Everyone is bubbling with festive thoughts when I think of the special people I have shared each Derby with. Spectators from all walks of life make the annual pilgrimage to this sacred land. Rain or shine, there are those with a deep affinity and dedication to witnessing the fastest two minutes in sport. Whether you are planning to attend the race in person or have a house party, I hope you enjoy it to the fullest!

Speaking of colorful events, check out our Homes feature as our very own Account Manager, Lauren Sharp Anderson, beautifies her home with tons of color that will inspire you to do the same. Our entire team has been dedicated to creating and sustaining the publication of Louisville’s iconic monthly for over 70 years. Our gratitude is endless for our loyal advertisers and readers. Without you, we cannot do what we do so well.

With gratitude,

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Editor