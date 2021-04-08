The best and worst wedding day looks, according to the pros

Insider asked fashion experts about their least and most favorite wedding looks.

Prom dresses and mermaid style dresses are popular choices but are not fully functional.

Low back numbers and long sleeves add style and drama to almost any occasion.

Some wedding day looks are fleeting, but others have the potential to become timeless styles.

Insider asked fashion professionals to share their least favorite clothing trends and numbers they’ll likely love for years to come.

Puffy prom dresses often make movement difficult



Prom dresses aren’t the most functional choice.

Creative director Sarah johnson, the owner of Odette and Odile, told Insider that one of her least favorite wedding looks is the puffy ball gown.

“This style is impractical because you will be spending most of the night walking around and adjusting your dress,” Johnson said. “It also creates so much space between you and your partner.”

Johnson recommended swapping out the full ball gown for a slimmer style, like an A-line, or changing to a second dress for the reception.

Mermaid dresses can be uncomfortable



Mermaid style dresses can be difficult to wear.

Nic Hyl, creative director and founder of her eponymous fashion line, told Insider that mermaid dresses can be overdone and are often difficult to wear comfortably.

“For me, this style lacks originality,” said Hyl. “The figure can be flattering on the body, but you see it too often, and it is actually very difficult to walk and move.”

Hyl suggested brides looking for a flattering gown consider an illusion dress, which features sheer mesh or lace accents that reveal a bit of skin.

Tiaras are hard to keep straight

Johnson told Insider that brides should skip the glittering crown on their wedding day.

“I wouldn’t recommend a tiara unless you’re a real princess,” Johnson said. “They end up getting twisted most of the time.”

Those looking for a little sparkle can opt for jewelry or metallic clips as a more subtle way to spruce up their wedding hairstyle.

The designers said they couldn’t stand the idea of ​​the sneakers as wedding shoes



Formal flats may be a better choice than sneakers.

Johnson said she shuddered whenever she saw sneakers worn with a wedding dress.

“You can use gel inserts to make your heels a lot more comfortable,” Johnson said. “I die a little indoors when I see brides wearing sneakers or walking barefoot.”

Hyl added that opting for formal flats over heels can keep the look comfortable and wedding-appropriate.

“There are so many beautiful and comfortable shoes in the world that a sneaker shouldn’t be the final choice for such a big event,” Hyl told Insider.

Short wedding dresses can be too trendy

The trend for short partings has turned into wedding attire, but Johnson advises against wearing this look on D-Day.

“This style never looks so good in practice as it does in magazines,” Johnson said.

She added that replacing the short dress with a chic jumpsuit could make for a less risky, but still unconventional wedding look.

Puff sleeves can be impractical and photographed poorly



Puff sleeves can often snag things.

Tina Profit, Creative Director and Founder of Grace and Ivory, told Insider that she doesn’t like the trend of oversized or puffed sleeves on wedding dresses.

“Flared sleeves or puffed sleeves tend to snag and knock things over, like cakes or drinks,” Zysk said.

Zysk also added that the large, loose sleeves can look odd when photographed outdoors due to the effects of the sun and wind.

High-low dresses can be difficult to pull off

Wedding dresses with a high-low hem often feature a long skirt that is floor-length in the back and knee-length or longer in the front.

“It’s a delicate silhouette for weddings,” Zysk said. “Wind and weather can take their toll with high-low dresses, and they’re often very different when they’re busy.”

Brides who want to show off their legs or shoes can also consider a maxi dress or a longer dress with a high slit.

On the other hand, backless dresses look beautiful from any angle.



Dresses with ornate backs are also a good choice.

Johnson told Insider that she loves wedding dresses with a low back.

“People will be looking at you and photographing you from all angles,” Johnson said. “A low back is also a great way to add a sexy element to your dress without showing off a lot of cleavage.”

If your taste or the location of your wedding does not allow for an exposed look, you can adapt this trend by choosing a dress with an embellished back.

Dresses with long sleeves often look chic

After going out of style for several decades, long-sleeved wedding dresses have made a comeback in recent years.

“Sleeves in wedding dresses are underrated,” Johnson said. “They look great in photos and add sophistication, drama and elegance.”

Long sleeve dresses are perfect for winter weddings but can be adapted to warmer climates by using sheer fabrics or light lace.

Capes are a fun alternative to veils



Capes can add drama and elegance to your look.

If you love the drama of a long bridal veil but don’t want to hide your hairstyle, wearing a cape might be the answer.

“Capes are a great new way to spice up your dress and ditch the traditional veil,” Johnson said.

You can find capes in all sizes and styles, from floor length pieces to options that drape up to the elbow.

Crepe dresses can be flattering and comfy

Crepe is a type of fabric with a wrinkled, textured appearance that can be made from a variety of textiles such as silk, wool, or polyester.

“I love the way the crepe dresses drape they are flattering on so many body types,” Zysk said. “Crepe fabrics can be luxurious but also very comfortable to wear.”

Along with getting top marks for comfort and fit, the fabric’s intentionally wrinkled nature makes it a smart choice for weddings or outdoor receptions.

Mixing fabrics can prevent a dress from looking boring

Johnson told Insider that she loves the visual interest that comes with mixing fabrics in a wedding dress.

“I love dresses that aren’t lace or satin,” Johnson said. “Having a beautiful element of both gives the dress dimension and character.”

Depending on the location and season of your wedding, choosing a dress with a mix of heavier and lighter fabrics can also keep you more comfortable on your big day.