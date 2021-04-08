Portland Gay Men’s Chorus a cappella makes solo debut with virtual concert





On Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11, the Portland Gay Mens Chorus presents Breaking the Silence, a solo show featuring their a cappella band Cascade.

PORTLAND, Oregon. An acapella group from Portland shares their talents in their first solo show this weekend. They are named Cascade and usually perform songs in small groups alongside the Portland Gay Men’s Choir. Pandemic has the group of unaccompanied singers come out on their own for their first virtual concert, Breaking the Silence. When the pandemic hit, Cascade struggled. A style of music that relies on listening to the voices around you to create perfect harmonies is almost impossible with Zoom. Despite the many challenges, they made it work. The group of eight were able to rehearse in person while remaining safely separated. We are in person, we are outside, we masked ourselves, we walked away and we found that we couldn’t get along. So we started using microphones, we have a mixer, we use headphones, said Mary McCarty, artistic director of Cascade. And then we realized, “Oh, we can record in this mode”, and that’s how this concert was able to move forward. “ The group takes what they learned during the pandemic and presents it to the public. It’s their chance to really connect with an audience as their own ensemble. During the virtual concerts on April 10 and 11, members will share their personal stories. We felt silenced because we couldn’t sing during the pandemic, so that was a really timely topic at the moment, McCarty said. But we also had members who wanted to talk about important things like mental health, like social justice, the impact of the pandemic on their lives. We therefore thought of breaking the silence also as a means of expressing ourselves on certain important subjects. Book your tickets now at live.pdxgmc.org. Breaking the Silence takes place practically on Saturday April 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday April 11 at 3 p.m. RELATED: Portland Gay Mens Chorus Takes Memory Path In Upcoming Virtual Performance RELATED: New Socially Remote Venue to Host the Waterfront Blues Festival, Other Events in Portland This Summer

