No.8 Texas A&M Mens Tennis drops 4-2 to No.10 Georgia





ATHENS, Georgia. No.8 men’s tennis Texas A&M lost 4-2 to No.10 Georgia on Friday night at the Dan Magill Tennis Center. The Aggies are down to 14-6 this season and 6-4 against enemies in the SEC while the Bulldogs have improved to 13-5 overall and 7-4 in the league. The Aggies opened the game by claiming the double point in an exciting way with tiebreaker wins on courts one and two. Bulldog dup of Phillip Henning and Erik Grevelius outscored A & Ms Noah Schachter and Pranav Kumar 6-4 on court three before the Maroon & White returned to take the first point of the game. First, A & Ms Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins outlasted 48th Billy Rowe and Blake Croyder 7-6 (5) on second court, then 8th Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson clinched the point with a victory of 7 -6 (4) on No. 6 Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink. As the game moved into singles action, the momentum shifted in favor of the Georgias as they claimed the first sets on five of the six courts. No.21 Bryde tripped No.5 Vacherot 6-3, 6-3 on court one to tie the game to one all. The 78th Rollins put A&M in front for the last time, 2-1, beating Rowe 6-4, 6-2 on court five. The Bulldogs nabbed the last three points of the night to secure the 4-2 victory as No.25 Henning dominated No.64 Aguilar on court three, Croyder tripped No.77 Schachter on court four and No.89 Zink broke by No.2 Habib on court two. FOLLOWING The Aggies round on their road program at No.3 in Tennessee Sunday at 12 p.m. A&M will end the regular season next Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center against the No.22 from Alabama. FOLLOW AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M Men’s Tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team at Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN. Tennis match results Texas A&M vs Georgia 09 Apr 2021 to # 10 Georgia 4, # 8 Texas A&M 2 Singles contest 1. # 21 Trent Bryde (GA) def. # 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3 2. # 89 Tyler Zink (GA) def. # 2 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-1 3. # 25 Philip Henning (GA) beats. # 64 Juan Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) 6-3, 6-4 4. Blake Croyder (GA) defeats. # 77 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 5. # 78 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) beats. Billy Rowe (GA) 6-4, 6-2 6. Erik Grevelius (GA) against Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 5-5, unfinished Doubles competition 1. The # 8 Juan Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) beats. # 6 Trent Bryde / Tyler Zink (GA) 7-6 (7-4) 2. Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) beat. # 48 Blake Croyder / Billy Rowe (GA) 7-6 (7-5) Philip Henning / Erik Grevelius (GA) beat. Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-4 Match Notes: Texas A&M 14-5, 5-3; National ranking # 8 Georgia 12-5, 6-4; National ranking # 10 Order of arrival: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,5,3,4,2)







