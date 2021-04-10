The Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress Is Universally Flattering





In the world of flattering necklines, there is nothing better than a halter neckline. The high neck shape highlights your shoulders and collarbone, supports a wide range of bust sizes, and eliminates the need for a collar. This is why tons of Amazon buyers are adding the Prettygarden halter neck maxi dress to their wardrobes for spring and summer.

Available in both bold patterns and subtle neutrals, this ankle-length dress is crafted from a flowing, lightweight fabric. It has two levels sewn into the fabric, an elastic waistband with an adjustable and removable belt and a tie around the neck.

As the second best selling formal dress on Amazon, the halterneck maxi is a great choice for any wedding or formal affairs that you have coming up this season. But you can also dress her up with a pair of flat sandals and a denim jacket for more casual gatherings.

“Very impressed with this one,” wrote one reviewer. “Ordered on multicolored rose pattern, and it’s quite pretty, very flattering on the body, and it’s lined! To get a lined dress at this price … I’m just amazed and very happy. “

Many other buyers have commented on the maxi’s universally flattering fit and high-quality fabric. One wrote that it “adapts perfectly to any body type” while another called the material “soft and light”. They also mentioned that the colors and patterns are even more vivid in person than in product photos.

Whether you have a formal event to attend this season or the occasional outdoor gatherings in your future, you’ll be happy to have this halter top in your closet. Shop spotted, floral, and solid color versions of this best-selling dress on Amazon below.

