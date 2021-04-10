Fashion
DMX was a Gen X icon who gave black men like me a louder voice
The death of hip-hop artist Earl “DMX” Simmons at the age of 50, it’s not just an occasion for mourning, but an occasion for celebration and remembrance for the iconic rapper who took the burgeoning artistry out of personal trauma and grief. A Generation X impresario who burst onto the scene under the Clinton administration, DMX offered a bold reinterpretation of conventional representations of black culture in post-industrial urban America.
I first encountered DMX, or the X-Man as many called him, through his 1998 masterpiece, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot”. The real album of the year, at least the hottest joint in hip-hop, put New York rap back on the map. As a 25-year-old New York native, writing a doctoral thesis on the Black Power movement at the time, I instantly bonded with the lyrical flow of DMX, the ominous swagger, the perverted sense of humor. and painful vulnerability. I recognized, like many of his millions of fans, aspects of myself in the low frequencies of black life that he recounted with gusto and bravado.
The public persona of X-Man reflected the kaleidoscopic nature of black masculinity in the late 1990s. DMX raged against stereotypes of black crime even as it invoked, then subverted, thug, gangsta and thug tropes in a black art showcase. The image of DMX, a rippling body adorned with tattoos, smoking a blunt on stage and galvanizing audiences around the world represents a pivotal point in the history of Generation X hip-hop fans like me.
DMX’s growl, hoarse voice and raw lyrics didn’t move crowds so much as knock them out in aural submission, seducing them with the melodious power of rhythm and the confessional nature of the lyrics that questioned black masculinity with depth. and a new scale.
If Jean Michel-Basquiat poured out his pain on the literal canvas of masterpieces that he created (and sometimes destroyed) During his brief career, DMX transformed his personal battles with alcoholism and drug addiction into music explicitly struggling with addiction, self-medication, depression, anger and grief. In doing so, he powerfully showed the vulnerability of black men in an industry that too often relied on a one-dimensional view of masculinity to sell records and project subjective notions of authenticity. And his humor, dark and subversive, shone through his outspoken discourse on sex, drugs and violence.
When the X-Man raged in “Party Up (Up In Here)”, “You’re all going to make me lose my mind here, up there!” You are all going to bring me out here, here, here ”, this allowed us all to take root for the underdogs within ourselves. Appeared at the scene less than three years after the death of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious BIG, DMX and his Ruff Ryders Crew took hip-hop and American popular culture by storm, and for a time he emerged as perhaps the most versatile rapper-actor-artist in the business.
His thoughtful gangster turn, facing the iconic rapper Nas, in the movie “Belly” – directed by Hype Williams – remains a cult classic and has offered glimpses of immense talent that ranged from music to film and influenced generational fashion and style trends.
On this point, DMX paved the way for future hip-hop entrepreneurs, such as 50 Cent, who would leverage their personal biographies as street scammers to become brand influencers and business moguls on a level unimaginable at the time of the beginnings of rap.
Sometimes DMX well-documented problems with the law obscures his still powerful stage presence and impact on the fans who have gathered to him in concert and, during the pandemic, in a battle of Verzuz with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. But until the end of his life, DMX fought, and at times defeated, personal demons that would have leveled the less resilient. Ultimately, the most defining aspect of DMX’s legacy will be his courageous willingness to probe the depths of his personal trauma to produce art that will continue to shape hip-hop culture long after his death.
