Starting XI: Quarter-finals of B1G Men’s Soccer Tournament in Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. Rutgers Men’s Soccer (4-4-0) kicks off the Big Ten tournament as a No.5 seed in the 4th Maryland Quarterfinals (4-3-1) on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network +.

II HOW THEY ARRIVED:The Scarlet Knights clinched the fifth seed in the Big Ten tournament, their best ranking since tying for third place at the end of the 2015 campaign and taking the four seed in the conference tournament. The 4-4 record in the Big Ten game matches the Scarlet Knights’ best B1G record of this 2015 season.

III LAST STOPPING TIME:Rutgers finished the spring 2021 regular season in a winning style with a 1-0 shutout against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field. Kyle Galloway celebrated his Senior Day by scoring the only goal of the game in the 58eminute, finishing a freshman pass Gabriel Addo . Goalkeeper Sophomore Oren Asher made four saves, including a sprawling close-range stop in the 81stminute, to register his fourth shutout of the season.

IV SCOUTING THE TERPS:Maryland are undefeated at 4-0-1 since a 2-0 loss to Rutgers on March 3, as part of a 0-3 start to the season. Maryland allows and scores an average of 1.38 goals per game. Paul Bin leads the team with seven points from three goals and one assist, while Ben Bender, Malcolm Johnson and Jacen Russell-Rowe each have two goals apiece. Bin, Bender and defenseman Brett St. Martin were all named on Friday.

V HISTORY VS. MARYLAND

PISCATAWAY, NJ (March 3, 2021) – Senior Ritchie barry scored both goals and the second year Oren Asher led the defense to his third shutout as Rutgers claimed a 2-0 victory over Maryland, the first against the Terrapins since arriving in the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon outdoors at Scarlet Knights Club Field. Start 3-1 under second-year head coach Jim McElderry , the Scarlet Knights have had their best Big Ten start since joining the conference in 2014.

Series: Maryland have been an all-time 10-2 record against Rutgers since 1960 and enjoyed a 10-game winning streak when Rutgers won 2-0 earlier this year.

VI RITCHIE ROLLIN ‘: Ritchie barry was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team as a forward for his performance during the spring 2021 season. Barry, playing his first season as Scarlet Knight after being transferred from St. Joseph’s, is ranked third in the Big Ten with four goals this season. That gives him 17 goals for his college career. He has a multigoal game this season, while two of his goals have been lost as winners for Rutgers – accounting for half of his wins this spring.

VIITO ASHER WE RETURN:Goalkeeper Sophomore Oren Asher , who is second in the Big Ten with four shutouts, won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after his 2-0 shutout against Maryland and an eight save performance in the backhand 1- 0 to No.9 Michigan. Also earning the accolade after opening week on February 24, Asher became the first Scarlet Knights to win multiple Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week awards, and the first Scarlet Knight to win multiple weekly conference awards in a season. since Jason Wright. in 2015.

VIIISPREAD LOVE:With Gabriel Addo Collecting their first point of the last game of the season on an assist in the 1-0 win over Northwestern, eight different Scarlet Knights now have at least one point. On the defensive side of the field, the backs and the goalkeeper Oren Asher have a big chunk of Rutgers’ win with the four by shutout.

IX PLAYERS TO WATCH:Big Ten Conference Announcement Pablo Avila , Hugo Le Guennec and Jackson Temple as Rutgers players to watch for the spring 2021 season. Avila, a junior from Terrassa, Spain, returns as the team’s top scorer with six goals and two assists, deserving a nod to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Le Guennec and Temple were named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2019, and return with great expectations for their second year “On the Banks”. Le Guennec, a Massy, ​​France full-back, contributed to Rutgers’ four shutouts and an outstanding 0.84 goals-against average on the 6-0-2 start. Temple, a unanimous selection of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, was the team’s second-highest scorer with five goals.

XEARNED EXPERIENCE:RU returns 14 winning letters from last season, including eight of 11 starters. Junior Pablo Avila is the top returning scorer with six goals and two assists last season. Junior Thomas DeVizio has 30 appearances in the background, where he is joined by Le Guennec, Borden. Senior midfielder Kyle Galloway has played 39 career games, joined by seniors Vincenzo Pugliese (31 career appearances) and junior Nick cruz (27 games played). Young offensive front includes sophomores Anthony O’Donnell and Randy Arronis , who both earned their first college points last season as rookies.

XI NEW BLOOD:The Scarlet Knights have the No. 26 nationally ranked recruiting class heading into the season, according toTop Drawer Soccer. Coach McElderry and staff welcomed 12 newcomers to the roster – 11 freshmen and senior transfer Ritchie barry of Saint-Joseph. Barry (4) and freshman Colin Beasley (1) have scored goals for RU, while Moussa Sabaly made the starting lineup in all eight games for RU, picking up his first collegiate point with an assist in the win over Maryland. Ola Maeland has played hard-hitting minutes in the last seven outings, winning starts in the last two games. Meet the latest Scarlet Knights.

