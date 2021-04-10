Column: Column: Four Fashion Takeaways from Tays Music Video (04/09/21)





Graphic by Nicolette Baker I don’t know about you, but I feel 22 (Tay’s fashion tips). JK! My 10,000-word essay on the beauty of the Taylor Swifts wardrobe will wait another day. Sigh. What I have for you today are four style lessons I learned from the many years of watching videos by the one and only TS. Check them out below: > Find your signature style. For Taylor, it’s that classic red lips. In its 1989 and red eras and videos such as Empty space, she practically owned the concept of lipstick. Personally, I feel like it’s fun to choose a signature like a specific perfume or piece of jewelry to create a unique style. I love winged eyeliner; I used to wear it everyday! Although I grew up from it, much like Taylor did with lipstick, it’s still a fun phase. > Don’t limit yourself to gender roles (or the male gaze!). His video, The man, is a masterpiece of three minutes and forty-seven seconds. The lyrics trickle down into the remnants of a crushed patriarchy as she describes everything she could do if she were a man. In one line, she refers to how women are often judged based on their wardrobe when men don’t get the same treatment. At the end of the line? Shake it up and express yourself the way you want! And yes, it’s Tay Tay as the main actor in the video. > There is no one way to be beautiful! I totally panicked when Bad blood fall. It features a lot of incredibly talented celebrities, and they all wear similar fierce outfit uniforms. Think: futuristic costumes, patent leather armor, and jumpsuits. The diverse cast includes actors, musicians, models and more; while I would have liked to see more body diversity, I appreciate how TS brought all of these people together. Shoutout à la Meredith Gray uh, appearance of Ellen Pompeo! > Individuality is the key. In You need to calm down, you need to calm down, everyone is speaking and everyone is having a good time. The hot pink Tays coat is iconic and I’m obsessed with Laverne Coxs’ rose gold sequin dress. Everyone in the video is embracing their own identity and style and looking fabulous while doing it. As someone who appreciates bright colors and fun fashion, I would say this video is perfect for any fashionista. Plus, who could hate Taylors ‘frying costume and Katys’ burger? Bestie’s goals. Although I am a huge fan, we need to hold creators to account. Miss Swift receives less points for those she wears short skirts, I wear lines of T-shirts in You belong With Me. Comparing ourselves to other people and putting a moral value on certain clothes is so important in 2009. This type of mindset is unlike other giRLs was definitely a product of the time, and she strayed from it, so I’ll give it to him. Honorable mention for all her titles on the theme of fashion: Dress, Cardigan, Style the list goes on. I really wish I had more space to explain the connection between Taylor Swift and flawless fashion, but it looks like that’s it for this review! Do you have any favorite fashion looks from Taylors music videos? Tweet me at @nbakerARROW!







