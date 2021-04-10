Victoria Beckham’s legs are endless in a thigh-skimming ruffle mini dress





Victoria beckham is never seen in another designer’s collection now that she has her own burgeoning fashion empire. But she made an exception on Friday when she took a trip in 2008 to mark the birthday of her good friend Marc Jacobs. MORE: Victoria Beckham surprises with an unexpected Easter outfit – and we love it! Victoria looked stunning as she posed next to the designer at the CFDA Fashion Awards, wearing a black and white thigh-skimming mini dress created by the birthday boy himself. Loading the player … WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals over 500 gifts from future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Victoria’s asymmetrical dress featured a cinched waist, elaborate ruffles on the neckline and chest, and multiple heart contours in white. Captioning her flashback, Victoria wrote: “Happy birthday to you @themarcjacobs! So many kisses xx VB. “ Victoria is known for her fashion credentials and has worn all kinds of fierce looks over the years. In January, Victoria shared another comeback of an iconic look to wish former bandmate Emma Bunton a happy birthday. READ: Victoria Beckham reveals new, shorter hair in dramatic plunging dress MORE: Victoria Beckham’s Leopard Print Dress Has The Finest Sheer Detail Victoria with Marc Jacobs at the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards Wear one golden lame mini dress with an imposing pair of platforms, Victoria’s sleeveless dress epitomized ’90s style. “Happy birthday @emmaleebunton! We love you and miss you so much! Kisses from all of us,” the famous mom captioned the story. It wasn’t long before her social media followers rushed to the comments section of her post to express their glee at her winning look. “Iconic,” wrote one. “OMG my favorite VB era. This look is just right [fire emoji], “ added another, while a third said: “Beautiful!” Victoria shared another comeback in January Now a bona fide fashion designer, the mother of four raises children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine – with her husband David Beckham, but there was a time when she made the headlines for her bold looks. Victoria had previously insisted that she had no regrets when it came to her fashion sense. “I consider everything to be just as good then and part of a journey that brought me to where I am now. “I’m not afraid of a lot of photos, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it looked good to me,” she already said Charm. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







