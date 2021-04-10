Fashion
“Real men don’t wear makeup !!”
What people call feminine these days, isn’t it really feminine? Breaking down all sexist walls could pave the way for a more tolerant and colorful future. Which is the real example of South Korea. Simply because they accepted that men can wear makeup too, they are now fourth on the cosmetics industry’s highest-selling list. From shiny hair dye, thick eye makeup to flashy stage costumes, some of the key pieces of a K-pop boy group defy conventional beauty standards for men. With K-pop and K-dramas currently in the global limelight, it’s really changing the way the world views men’s makeup.
South Korea has since become the epicenter of beauty, and K-pop men are now synonymous with cosmetics. South Korean men are believed to spend the most per capita on cosmetics of all men in the world. Skin care is a big business in South Korea, where the K-beauty industry is estimated to be worth around $ 13 billion. Additionally, a 2018 Global Data report found that three-quarters of Korean men receive beauty treatments at least once a week. South Korea accounts for about a fifth of the global male cosmetics market. David Cho, who co-founded Korean beauty website Soko Glam with his wife Charlotte, said male cosmetics had nothing to do with sexual orientation. Just as “metrosexual” now sounds like an outdated term for a man who appreciates grooming and fashion, Cho said, it might be a matter of time before the male makeup movement leaves Asia.
We often see prominent K-pop girl groups and South Korean actresses in front of beauty campaigns such as Jennie for Hera from BLACKPINK and Song Hye-Kyo for Sulwhasoo. But equally influential are the idols and male actors who have led beauty campaigns and become ambassadors for beauty brands. Now we are seeing this trend spreading to the West, where some of the biggest beauty brands have appointed Korean male stars to present their own beauty campaigns to a global audience. As the solo artist and CEO of KONNECT Entertainment, Kang Daniel has been announced as an official brand model for Givenchy Beauty. It is also the first time that the brand has offered a beauty campaign for make-up to a male celebrity. Charismatic South Korean actor Lee Dong-Wook has been heralded as the face of Boy from Chanel, the French Maison’s cosmetics line for men. The world famous Bangtan Boys aka BTS, have already been the face of many brands. But the group’s most notable beauty collaboration has been with VT Cosmetics, a K-beauty brand that immediately rose to fame after BTS became their ambassadors. In 2018, K-pop boy group MONSTA X was announced as the face of K-beauty road-shop brand, TONYMOLY. Which was also a huge success.
picture credit
