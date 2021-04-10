Grand National 2021: Aintree preview – Cloth cap and Minella Times among the runners

There will be no spectators in Aintree for the Grand National

Three women seek a place in sports folklore on Saturday as they attempt to become the first female jockey to win the Grand National.

Rachael Blackmore and Bryony Frost have made history this season and are joined by Tabitha Worsley in the race.

Blackmore, the best pilot of the Cheltenham festival, is on Minella Times, Worsley rides the second lieutenant with Frost aboard Yala Enki.

Cloth Cap is the favorite at Aintree where a two-minute silence will take place to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The flags on the track will be hoisted at half mast, the jockeys wearing black armbands.

The meeting was canceled last year and is taking place without spectators this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Racehorse owners are allowed to attend and primary owner JP McManus has seven contenders including Minella Times, Any Second Now and Kimberlite Candy.

Tom Scudamore rides Cloth Cap for octogenarian owner Trevor Hemmings, who will follow from home to the Isle of Man in hopes of a record-breaking fourth win in his green, yellow and white colors.

A two-minute silence was observed on the Merseyside track on Friday

A National Velvet moment?

It has been more than 70 years since the film National Velvet, in which Elizabeth Taylor played the female jockey who had passed the post at the Grand National, to be disqualified on a technical point.

Women compete against men in horse racing, and the opportunities for a real-life female winner have increased in recent years, with Katie Walsh securing the best third place finish on Seabass in 2012.

Blackmore said his steed, for Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning coach Henry de Bromhead, jumped well trying out national-style fencing in training.

“Look, this is the Grand National and anything can happen, but I wouldn’t trade it anyway,” said the 31-year-old Irish driver.

She’s looking to follow up its historic success in Cheltenham last month when six wins meant she was the first woman to be the top jockey.

Jockeys Katie Walsh, Bryony Frost and Rachael Blackmore pictured at Aintree in 2018

Frost was the first woman to win the King George VI Chase when she guided Frodo to victory for Somerset coach Paul Nicholls in Kempton in December.

“Bryony has a chance. Rachel Blackmore has a very good chance. She has been at the top of her game,” Nicholls, 11-time champion coach, told BBC Radio 5 live.

“It would be really good for the sport if one of the girls won the National. They are more than capable of winning it.”

Grand National in a few words

Davy Russell won the Grand National with Tiger Roll for the second time in 2019

What is the distance of the race? It’s a little over four and a quarter miles. It is a handicap, in which each runner is assigned a different weight according to a score of his ability. There are 30 fences including Becher’s Brook, the Chair and the Turn Canal.

How long does it last? The winner usually completes the course in about nine minutes.

Why is Tiger Roll not working? The 2018 and 2019 winner was withdrawn from the race in March, with owners Michael and Eddie O’Leary saying they were unhappy with the weight given to the horse. The 11-year-old was fourth in Thursday’s Betway Bowl at Aintree.

What does the winner get? The total amount of the prize is 750,000, with the winning team collecting 375,000.

How many Grand Nationals have there been? This is the 173rd edition of the race, which was last held in 2019.

What about security? Significant changes were introduced ahead of the 2013 race which saw the core of the fences softened, the distance reduced and new procedures for the free range horses. There was one equine death in the race last year – the first out of a total of 276 riders in the last seven editions.

Amateurs in the foreground

Patrick Mullins will pilot main competitor Burrows Saint for his father trainer Willie Mullins after stable jockey Paul Townend injured his foot.

The Mullins duo combined to triumph with Livelovelaugh in the Topham Chase over the National Fences on Friday.

“When I was a kid I had a book on the history of national fencing, and I never thought I would have a chance to win one,” said Patrick.

He’s one of four amateur jockeys in the race – with Jamie Codd on Milan Native, Derek O’Connor on OK Corral and Sam Waley-Cohen on Jett.

They are trying to become the first amateur to win since Marcus Armytage on Mr Frisk in 1990 and are allowed to ride after the lockdown restrictions were last eased, having been barred from competing at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Runners must negotiate 30 fences in the Grand National

A very different Grand National

The Merseyside track will normally host 70,000 spectators for the world’s most famous jump race.

Instead, there will only be jockeys, trainers, owners, staff and a limited amount of media.

Strict Covid-19 protocols are in place and Irish-trained riders have been installed at Haydock Racecourse.

Police have stepped up patrols around the meeting, with residents near the Merseyside track warning not to congregate in groups of more than six in their gardens during races.

Grand National jockeys traditionally visit patients at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital the day before the race.

This time around, current runners Daryl Jacob and Richie McLernon were joined for a special Zoom call alongside national winners Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh to answer career questions and provide advice for the big race.

Saturday will be a poignant day for two families whose names are inextricably linked to the great race and lost loved ones last year.

Owen Paterson, the MP for North Shropshire whose wife Rose was president of Aintree Racecourse, launches a charity in his memory raise funds for suicide prevention projects.

Friends and relatives of Liam Treadwell will run, walk, cycle or ride the National equivalent distance in his honor and raise funds for the Headway charity.

Treadwell won the National on a 100-1 My Mome shot in 2009, but spoke of depression after sustaining a concussion in a fall. A verdict of mishap has been recorded at an investigation into his death.

“Liam’s passing has devastated us all. Life will never be the same without Liam but we all want to continue to make him proud,” said his brother Nathan.