



April 10, 2021 – 12:10 PM CEST



Megan bull Marks & Spencer’s new polka-dot dress has Kate Middleton name all over it

Come summer, the Duchess of Cambridge love a cute polka dot dress and we think the royal would love it Marks & Spencer latest style. Priced at 45, this stylish shirt features a striking oversized collar with a feminine ruffle edge as well as puffed short sleeves. RELATED: Remember Duchess Kate’s Pink Chanel Jacket? Mango has a modern version to wow Midi dress with polka dot collar, 45, Marks & Spencer BUY NOW A perfect everyday staple for going from the office to a romantic night out, coordinate your favorite new dress with cool sneakers and a shoulder bag on the weekend. Are you leaving for a special occasion? You can never go wrong with wedges, dangling earrings and a matching clutch. READ: Prince William and Kates Genius iPad Rotary Stand is a steal for Amazon’s home office Loading the player … VIDEO: Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments at Wimbledon One of the Duchess’ most iconic looks to date is the ravishing Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress she wore to Wimbledon in 2017. A big hit with royal style watchers, Kate accessorized her monochrome midi with a white Victoria Beckham tote bag, Oscar de la Renta earrings in gold and pearls and Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses. Finishing off her ensemble with Office heeled sandals, the Duchess styled her hair in loose, shiny curls and opted for natural, rosy makeup. MORE: Kate Middleton’s Embroidered Blouse Is Perfect For Spring Recreate Her Look For 65 Kate looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbledon in 2017 Obviously a fan of the timeless print, Kate returned to Wimbledon the following year in another polka dot dress. Slipping on a bespoke piece from one of her favorite fashion designers, Jenny Packham, the mother-of-three was pictured alongside the then-new Duchess of Sussex at the 2018 Championship. Keeping her accessories minimal, she has added a Dolce & Gabbana top handle bag and Gianvito Rossi heels. She also wore polka dots in the 2018 championship Kate also likes to experiment with bright colors and has worn a number of colorful polka dot dresses on royal visits. One of our favorites is the navy blue number she chose for an exhibit at Bletchley Park in 2019. Arriving at the historic site, the Duchess wowed in a silk crepe de chine midi by Alessandra Rich, with an Italian collar, a pleated skirt and contrasting cuffs. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







