Women report more side effects than men. Here’s why.

Reports of the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine confirm what many have observed anecdotally: Women bear the greatest burden.

Among nearly 7,000 reports processed via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from December 14 to January 13, more than 79% of them were from women. The most frequently reported side effects were headache, fatigue and dizziness.

Women are also more likely than men to experience some of the more unusual side effects of the vaccine, such as a red, itchy rash that appears at the injection site commonly known as the COVID arm or Moderna arm, as about 95% of reactions occur. produced with the Moderna vaccine. Overall, women account for 77% of the reported side effects of Moderna vaccines.

These side effects, while unusual, are a good sign that the vaccine is working to arm the body’s immune system against the coronavirus. But why are women more likely to experience it than men?

Health experts say it may be due to biological differences, inconsistent reporting by men, and gender bias in clinical trials.

Biological differences

Women have a greater immune response to vaccines than men, experts say, which may partly explain why more of them have reported side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine.

From a biological standpoint, women and girls sometimes produce twice as many anti-infective antibodies from vaccines, said Rosemary Morgan, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Although there is no data comparing the immune response of men and women to the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from a 2019 study found that women developed higher cytokine and antibody responses than men after receiving the flu vaccine.

This could be because women have a higher frequency of CD4 + T cells, also called “helper T cells,” which activate other cells in the immune system that make antibodies to fight the virus, Dr. Daniel Saban, an immunologist scientist at Duke. University School of Medicine.

It’s the adaptive immune response that works more robustly with the vaccine, he said. (These cells) are more ready to be active and trigger that response.

Hormones could also dictate the different immune responses between men and women, Saban said, because some immune cells have estrogen receptors. Women produce more estrogen than men, which can impact the functioning of immune cells.

Possible inconsistent reports

Women may experience side effects from vaccines more than men, but men may also report them less frequently, according to health experts.

We don’t have a stronger evidence on how to report side effects, but what we do know is that it is possible that women report more side effects than men because of what we do. know about men’s behavior in relation to health care, Morgan said.

Studies have shown that women are more likely than men to use health services, according to the World Health Organization. This healthcare seeking behavior could help explain why men may underreport side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gender bias in clinical trials

Clinical research has historically overlooked gender differences, Morgan said, which has affected the way women respond to vaccines and approved drugs.

Women were mostly excluded from clinical trials until 1993 National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act was adopted to ensure the inclusion of minorities in clinical research.

In terms of drugs and drugs, many drugs we have on the market today have been approved based on clinical research that excludes women, Morgan said. What was happening, and still is to this day in some cases, is that the male body was used as the norm and it was a very specific body type, of a certain age, of a certain age. some weight and white.

Even though women have been included in clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, health experts say gender bias still exists today. While the dosage for pediatric patients is generally determined by weight, an adult male and female receive the same dose of vaccine regardless of their height.

After:California Latinos of all age groups are several times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites, UCLA study finds

This means that women can be given a larger dose than necessary to trigger an adequate immune response. Studies show that this may be true for flu shots. A 2008 study found women had a similar immune response to half a dose of influenza vaccine as men who received a full dose.

A full dose is still safe and effective for women, Morgan said, but more side effects from a stronger reaction can contribute to vaccine reluctance.

If men and women are given the same dosage, it is not dangerous in the sense that it is still effective and efficient, she said. If women are given more dose than necessary to have the same effect and it makes me more reluctant to vaccinate, it is important that we take care of it.

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Patient health and safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial contributions.