Tina Turner, Princess Diana and the Power of Revenge Fashion

Off Brand is a column that delves into fashion and beauty trends. FOR A 1984 Appearance on Late Night with David Letterman, then 44-year-old Tina Turner emerged in a microscopic black leather miniskirt, a black top, fishnets and serious high heels. There to promote her first major solo record, Private Dancer, with her hit Whats Love Got to Do With It, she was in the midst of a Lazarus-style resurrection after she left the abusive Ike Turner in 1976. As the story goes. HBO’s new documentary about the life of Ms. Turners, Tina, The Singers Comeback was accessorized with body-conscious looks from Bob Mackie and Azzedine Alaa and a punk bleached mullet. Her revenge look, as it’s now popularly known, was one for the ages. Along with other icons like Princess Dianawhose, the assertive post-Charles style is well known. Turners’ end-of-life makeover is a new source of inspiration for those keen to leave the pandemic behind. As the prospect of a vaccine-fueled social renaissance emerges, people are shopping again. Anecdotally, many of these purchases seem to be the kind of daring exit fad that’s also associated with breakups and other big life changes. In fact, there is a term for this exuberant post-crisis spending: revenge shopping. An ’80s photograph of Tina Turner in a cutaway leather Alaa mini dress is one of the images on the Instagram account @revengelooks, which also includes spicy styles from Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Brad Pitt, and other stars in their prime. The handle is led by Eloise Moran, a British Los Angeles-based writer who also posts on @ladydirevengelooks and wrote a book on the style of Princess Dianas. She said the best example of a revenge style is Greek designer Christina Stambolian’s little black dress the princess wore to a Serpentine Gallery event in 1994 right after Prince Charles admitted on television that he had cheated on her. Ms Moran sees a clear parallel between this kind of glaring look of public revenge and the current need to dress up after the pandemic. She explained that while the idea of ​​getting revenge before may have been linked to coming out of a bad breakup or even losing a job and wanting to show you’re okay, what happens after the pandemic is a type of different revenge because it’s that collective. feeling that people just want to dismiss the trapping of the past year. I think at the end of the day it’s about freedom. It may mean buying a part that is a little more revealing than what you would normally buy, after a covered year at home. Or an expensive designer item, to make up for that vacation you didn’t take.







