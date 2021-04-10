The Affordable Summer Dresses Under $ 150 I’m Buying Right Now





As the weather warms up in the northeast, I start to dream of summer dresses. For most of the year I tend to buy neutral and base coins, but all bets are off once summer rolls around. I quickly turn to bright colors, flowing fabrics and assertive silhouettes. My favorite thing about dresses? They assemble an outfit so much easier. When the forecast calls for sweltering heat, I just want to throw something in and go out the door. Every season, I like to pick out a few new affordable summer dresses under $ 150 to last me all year (and beyond). There are a few important factors to consider when shopping for a new season: You need to consider length, occasion, and portability. When I shop for dresses, I tend to look for mid-length pieces that go wrong on the casual side. Comfort is very important to me, so I look for lighter fabrics and pay attention to detail to make sure I don’t have to constantly adjust the dress (drooping straps are a big no!). I try my best not to buy a bunch of trendy dresses since trying to create a timeless wardrobe, but I can’t help myself when it comes to summer clothes. That’s where the price comes in. When I’m picking out pieces that I know won’t stay in my wardrobe forever, I’m looking for something affordable. Summer will be here before you know it, so there’s no harm in starting to add to your warm-weather wardrobe now. Keep scrolling for the dresses under $ 150 that I’ve had my eye on for the summer. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Affordable summer dresses: exceptional shades As I mentioned, I love a bold summer dress. An eye-catching dress doesn’t have to always have a print, however. Instead, I gravitate towards high saturation. When shopping for brightly colored dresses, I look for a piece with a simpler silhouette to keep it from looking too complicated. Affordable summer dresses: all white While I love a shiny summer dress, I also love a classic white number (and no, you don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to start wearing white). Floating sleeves and a relaxed silhouette are my favorite take on right now. Elevate your look by adding bold and colorful accessories, or keep it classic with silver or gold jewelry. Affordable summer dresses: the mini Mini dresses are going to be all the rage in a few months which is why I am buying them now. I love a simple A-line silhouette and always love to pair my mini dresses with sneakers for a cooler look. Affordable summer dresses: cutouts The spring cutout trend is sure to spread into the summer, so now is the time to try it out and get used to this bold style. A major advantage of this trend? Free air conditioning! Affordable summer dresses: The Weekender She’s comfy, she’s cute, she’s The Weekender. Slip on this dress with a pair of sneakers or sandals, grab your bag and you’re good to go. This is the easy dress that I plan to wear all the time.

